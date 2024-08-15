(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,380%, The Plug Drink Ranks No.147 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- revealed that The Plug Drink ranked No.147 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Plug Drink ("The Plug"), the leading all-natural liver supplement brand, also ranked No.25 in California, No.11 in Los Angeles, and No.6 in Food & Beverage, boasting a 2,380% revenue growth over the last three years. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



Continue Reading

"This is a significant milestone for our Company, and we are honored to receive this recognition so early in our journey," said Ray Kim, Co-Founder and CEO. "The dedication of our team in bringing awareness to liver health and leading with innovation has positively impacted the lives of over 500,000 customers, and we look to continuing our brand's mission."

The Plug Drink Ranks No.147 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,380%

Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"Achieving No.6 in the Food & Beverage category and No.11 in the Los Angeles area - our very own backyard - demonstrates a significant consumer shift towards health-conscious choices and a growing preference for all-natural, plant-based alternatives," said Justin Kim, Co-Founder and COO. "Our mission is to become the leading name in liver health and to reach every American household, educating and empowering each customer along the way."

The Plug, the leading all-natural liver health supplement brand, was founded in 2019 by brother-duo Ray and Justin Kim. After viewing South Korea's advancement in the recovery industry and seeing the rise of Fatty Liver Disease, which currently affects 1-in-3 Americans (100 Million Americans), the brothers were determined to create a staple product for the American market. Enter The Plug Drink. The plant-based drink grew steadily in popularity with a heavy online presence and ultimately spread into retail across California counties. With the introduction of The Plug Pills in 2023, Plug products have expanded into the retail channels of major American cities with the help of partnerships such as KeHe Distributors. The brand continues to grow and extend its reach, fulfilling its mission of educating its consumers on the importance of liver health.

CONTACT:

Justin Kim

323-846-0131

[email protected]



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the

innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit .

SOURCE The Plug Drink