Gilat Joins WAVE Consortium Board

Established in March 2024, the WAVE Consortium emerges at a critical juncture as the satellite communications industry aligns with the broader telecommunications sector. This alignment seeks to expand the reach and capabilities of satellite communications, meeting the ever-evolving demands for connectivity. Gilat's involvement with WAVE underscores its commitment to fostering an open, interoperable ecosystem that transcends traditional growth constraints.

Gilat's Head of Research & Algorithms, Guy Levitas, and Chief Architecture Officer, Adi Adotler, will represent the company on the WAVE Consortium board. With their extensive experience and expertise, they will play pivotal roles in advancing the consortium's mission.

Guy Levitas brings 18 years of experience at Gilat to the WAVE board. As the Head of Research & Algorithms, he manages the modem algorithm group, focusing on the physical layer of Gilat modems and driving research in R&D. Guy has also led the Modems Group, directing a team of engineers responsible for signal processing designs and implementations across all Gilat products.

“The WAVE Consortium represents a transformative shift in how we approach satellite communications,” said Guy Levitas.“By fostering a collaborative and open environment, we can drive innovation and adaptability across the industry. Our goal is to enable seamless interoperability and scalable solutions that meet the connectivity needs of the future.”

Adi Adotler has been with Gilat for 24 years, leading the System Architects group since 2019. Adi has been instrumental in designing Gilat's support for NGSO constellations, Aero & Maritime mobility, and Cloud architecture. He has previously held various senior roles within Gilat, specializing in Management layers, Baseband, Advanced Data layers, Mobility, and backhauling services.

“Joining the WAVE Consortium is a significant step for Gilat,” said Adi Adotler.“This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision of an interoperable, cloud-native ecosystem that drives rapid innovation. The standards and specifications developed by WAVE will enable us to create more flexible and efficient solutions, ultimately benefiting our customers and the broader SATCOM industry.”

Anirban Chakraborty, Chair of the WAVE board and CTO of Comtech Telecommunications, also commented on the significance of Gilat joining the consortium:“Gilat's inclusion in the WAVE board adds tremendous value to WAVE's mission. Their extensive experience developing versatile SATCOM solutions and commitment to innovation aligns with our goals. Together, we can accelerate the transition towards a fully virtualized and interoperable SATCOM ecosystem, ensuring the industry remains agile, efficient, and responsive to global communication needs.”

About WAVE

Waveform Architecture for Virtualized Ecosystems (WAVE), created under the auspices of IEEE-ISTO, envisions a future where SATCOM networks are built on agile, scalable, and cost-effective commodity platforms, enabling rapid acceleration of innovation in network services and operations to bring a more competitive and vibrant supplier ecosystem. Leading companies and organizations in the space industry, including two U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) offices, have come together to form the WAVE Consortium, a non-profit industry group created to advance waveform virtualization for satellite gateway and terminals. The members include Microsoft, SES, Intelsat, Comtech, iDirect, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Reticulate Micro, The Space Crowd, Airforce Research Lab, and the DoD Chief Information Office.

Membership and other information is available at the consortium's website:

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Our portfolio includes a diverse offering to deliver high-value solutions for multiple orbit constellations with very high throughput satellites (VHTS) and software-defined satellites (SDS). Our offering is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals; high-performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat's comprehensive offering supports multiple applications with a full portfolio of products and tailored solutions to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit:

