Buzz Studios Strengthens Leadership Team With Industry Veteran Steve Booth As Chairman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buzz Studios , a leading Cambridge marketing agency known for its innovative approach and focus on client SEO success, today announced the appointment of Steve Booth as Chairman. Mr. Booth brings over 40 years of experience in advertising, media, digital, and to the role.



Steve Booth is a distinguished entrepreneur with a remarkable track record of founding and leading successful enterprises. His career began as a Founding Director of Zenith Media, a significant player within the Saatchi & Saatchi network. Building on this foundation, Booth went on to establish Booth Lockett Makin, a pioneering media operation that set new standards in the industry. His visionary approach continued with the creation of Quantum Media, one of the first digital media agencies, positioning him at the forefront of the digital revolution. Booth's leadership and strategic insight were further demonstrated when he led BLM Group to a successful acquisition by Havas, a global marketing services group. Following the acquisition, he served as Global Development Director at Havas, where he oversaw strategic growth initiatives, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the media and marketing industries.

Since leaving Havas, Mr. Booth has dedicated himself to advising agencies, media owners, and technology firms on development and growth strategies. His extensive experience and insights will be invaluable to Buzz Studios as the agency continues its rapid expansion.

Steve Booth on joining Buzz Studios:

“I am thrilled to be joining Buzz Studios at such a pivotal moment in their growth trajectory. The agency's commitment to innovation and delivering superior results for clients is truly impressive. I look forward to working with Jonathan Orchard and the talented Buzz Studios team to further develop their capabilities and ensure they remain at the forefront of the marketing services industry.”

Jonathan Orchard, Founder of Buzz Studios, commented:

“Steve's proven track record of success and his deep understanding of the evolving marketing landscape make him a perfect fit for Buzz Studios. His guidance will be instrumental as we continue to scale our agency and deliver exceptional value to our clients. We are excited to welcome him to the team.”

