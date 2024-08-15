Happytails Canine Wellness' MAXGEVITY Mobility Supplements Receive“Dog Food Topper Product Of The Year” Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc.

HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc., is leading the pet wellness evolution in the rapidly expanding pet treat and supplement industry

- Athena Boulgarides, Founder & CEOSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that our MAXGEVITY Mobility Supplements received the“Health Focused Dog Food Topper Product of the Year” award. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive pet care industry.MAXGEVITY Mobility Supplements include 20 active ingredients in key categories including Prebiotics, Postbiotics, Live Probiotics, Antioxidants, Digestive Enzymes, and Superfoods. Together these components work to create a symbiotic effect that heals the gut, balances the microbiome ecosystem, aids in nutrient absorption, and nourishes dogs with ingredients that target heart health, cognitive function, healthy aging, and more. The scientifically formulated supplement naturally empowers a dog's immune system, reducing inflammation, supporting healthy skin and a shiny coat, enhancing the integrity of connective tissue, helping with mobility, and contributing to healthy joints, cartilage, and bones.MAXGEVITY Nutritional Supplements' main ingredient is New Zealand Green Lipped Mussels. These unique mussels are powerful superfoods, naturally rich In Omega 3 + 6 fatty acids - including EPA, DHA, and ETA, as well as Glucosamine, Chondroitin Sulfate, B-Vitamins, Antioxidants, Enzymes and Amino Acids, and Minerals like Zinc, Copper, Iodine, and Manganese.In addition, EpiCor® postbiotic is a natural, whole food fermentate clinically proven to boost canine immune function and contribute to a healthy and balanced gut microbiota, while LBiomeTM is a postbiotic designed to support both digestive health and immunity. These clinically proven ingredients are all manufactured by top manufacturers like Cargill, Lallemand Animal Nutrition, Galam, and Adare to ensure safety and efficacy.Dog parents can use the supplement as a meal topper or sprinkle it on their preferred treats or snacks. MAXGEVITY Nutritional Supplements support optimal canine wellness through all life stages, from puppyhood through the senior years. The supplement is manufactured in an FDA-certified facility in Vermont with no added ingredients that could diminish the quality. MAXGEVITY is free of chemicals, fillers, protein meal, artificial flavors and preservatives, wheat, corn, soy, dairy, and GMO's.“We developed our supplements over a two-year period with our Chief Science & Technology Officer Dr. Gregory Sunvold, and the finest minds in supplement innovation & ingredient manufacturing, who all share our passion for improving the health and wellness of our faithful and beloved pets,” said Athena Boulgarides, founder and CEO, HappyTails Canine Wellness , Inc. and co-Founder and COO, MaxGevity, Inc.“This is a meaningful award fromPet Innovation, and we look forward to the future as we're working on a wellness tracking app that will give us the ability to communicate directly with dog parents around the globe, monitor the dog's wellness journey and generate a valuable database that will help us further expand our innovation efforts.”“We are truly honored to win this prestigious award for our MAXGEVITY Mobility supplements. I am so proud of Athena, our CEO, Dr. Greg Sunvold, our Chief Science and Technology Officer, and the entire executive team as they 'lead the pack' with the most innovative dog treats and food toppers in the pet industry, by providing functional health benefits in all of our products to help build the immune system and extend the life of our beloved furry companions,” said Bob Welch, Co-Founder and CEO, MaxGevity, Inc.“These remarkably innovative supplements deliver tremendous benefits to dogs in all stages of life. A dog's overall wellness begins in the gut, and a clean healthy gut means a longer, healthier, life. In addition, nutritional needs change as a dog ages, as well as their ability to absorb nutrients,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“We're pleased to recognize MAXGEVITY Mobility Supplements as our 'Health Focused Dog Food Topper Product of the Year!' HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc., is rapidly becoming the leading authority in Canine Wellness and no other pet company has delivered a similar product to the market.”####Contact: CEO, Athena BoulgaridesEmail: ...

Athena Boulgarides

HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc.

+1 4085560500

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok