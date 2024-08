Ollie’S Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Release Date And Conference Call Information

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the“Company”) announced today that it will release its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, August 29, 2024, before the opens. Following the release, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management team will host a call to discuss its results.



To access the live conference call, please pre-register here. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at .

About Ollie's

We are America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. We currently operate 525 stores in 31 states and growing! For more information, visit

Investor Contact:

John Rouleau

ICR

...

Media Contact:

Tom Kuypers

Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising

717-657-2300

...