Enteral Nutrition Market Set For Significant Growth, Projected To Reach USD 14,882.5 Million By 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global enteral nutrition size is witnessing substantial growth, estimated to be worth USD 8,232.3 million by 2024 and projected to reach a value of USD 14,882.5 million by 2034. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% over the assessment period from 2024 to 2034. Enteral nutrition, a process by which nutrients are delivered directly into the gastrointestinal tract via a feeding tube, plays a crucial role in managing patients who cannot consume food orally or have impaired nutrient absorption.



The demand for enteral nutrition products is driven by a variety of factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging global population, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. These products, typically composed of liquid formulas containing proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals, are essential for patients recovering from surgeries, managing chronic illnesses, and those with difficulty swallowing. The market's growth is further propelled by the increasing emphasis on personalized nourishment solutions and improved patient care.

Growing Factors:



Flavor Innovation and Health Claims: The enteral nutrition market is experiencing a trend towards incorporating new flavors, such as strawberry and chocolate, along with health claims like“gluten-free,”“plant-based,”“low lactose,” and“low calorie.” These innovations cater to a variety of dietary preferences and health-conscious lifestyles, enhancing product appeal and expanding the consumer base.

Product Innovations and Attractive Packaging: Changing demographics and appealing packaging designs are driving increased demand for enteral nutrition products. Manufacturers are developing unique formulas targeting specific age groups, illnesses, and lifestyle preferences. Modern consumers prefer convenient, portable packaging that fits into their busy schedules, driving innovation in both product and packaging design. Customized Kits and Counseling Services: Major market players are boosting their revenue streams by offering personalized kits and additional counseling services. These customized kits provide targeted solutions, making it easier for caregivers to provide enteral feeding care while ensuring accurate nutrient delivery. Counseling services enhance patient adherence by offering product selection recommendations, administration guidelines, and dietary routines.



“The global enteral nutrition market is set to expand significantly, driven by rising health consciousness, an aging population, and increased prevalence of chronic diseases. Innovations in flavor, packaging, and personalized solutions are crucial to meeting diverse consumer needs. The market's growth trajectory is further supported by regulatory backing and advancements in healthcare infrastructure, promising lucrative opportunities for both established players and new entrants.” – says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights









Key Takeaways:



The market is seeing significant innovations in flavor and health claims, product formulations, and packaging designs to meet diverse consumer needs and preferences.

Customized kits and counseling services are enhancing patient care and adherence, driving market growth.

Leading companies like Nestle SA, Danone SA, Abbott Nutrition, and Fresenius Kabi are driving innovations in formulation processes, delivery systems, and sustainability, maintaining competitive advantages. The USA, Germany, and India are among the top markets for enteral nutrition, with CAGRs of 4.3%, 5.7%, and 6.3% respectively through 2034.



Country-wise Insights:





The US market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for specialized enteral nutrition products. Established players are developing state-of-the-art products to address specific health conditions, enhancing patient care and promoting innovation.

The German market is characterized by diverse product choices, including vegan and specialized offerings. Manufacturers are introducing new product lines to cater to consumers' dietary requirements and preferences, driving market growth. In India, the market is expanding due to increasing intolerance towards synthetic substances and rising health consciousness. Companies are reformulating products to eliminate artificial ingredients, targeting specific dietary sensitivities and promoting healthy eating habits.



Competition Outlook

Key companies hold a significant share of the industry value of unique and potential nutritional products by bringing innovation in their product developments. These players are providing solutions to patients and consumers, who are unable to reach their daily nutritional needs through food consumed by mouth alone.

Companies are coming up with new and innovative flavorful formulas like strawberry, infused with organic blends, and chicken flavored products to enhance the taste and color of products along with the nutritive values to increase the consumer base.

Peptide-based formulas are the solutions provided by the manufacturers to fulfill the dietetic needs of children and toddlers. These products are used not only to improve health but also to give an enjoyable mouth-feeling experience to children who are actively seeking new product formulations to increase their alimentary intake. Several key brands like ProtalityTM, Pedialyte®, Compleat®, Kabi, and Nutricomp, create intense competition in the market by meeting the different demands of consumers based on their nourishing needs.

Full Report URL:

For Instance:



In May 2023, the key player in the industry Otsuka Holdings Inc., launched the new liquid enteral nutrition product under the brand ENORAS® that is infused with coffee and tea flavor that provides crucial nutrients along with the low-calorie requirements of consumers. To increase market presence and strengthen its sales footprints Danone SA acquired one of the leading manufacturers in the USA 'Functional Formularies' in May 2024. This acquisition enhances the company's medical nutritional portfolio.

Leading Manufacturers



Nestle SA

Fresenius Kabi AG

B. Braun SE

Abbott Nutrition

Aveanna Healthcare

Danone SA

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Medtrition Inc.

Victus Inc

Kate Farms

Global Health Products, Inc. DermaRite Industries, LLC.

Key Segments of the Report

By Product Type:

In this segment, the industry has been categorized into Standard Formula, Peptide-Based Formula, disease-specific and others

By Feeding Route:

By feeding route industry has been categorized into tube feeding and oral feeding.

By Consumer's Age:

Different demographics of consumers like Pediatrics and Adults are included in the report.

By End Users:

By End Users, the industry has been categorized into Hospitals, Home Care, Long Term Care facilities, Nursing Homes

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

