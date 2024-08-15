(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineered Antibody Therapeutics for Cancer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the emergence of engineered antibody therapeutics for cancer, examining the factors driving their adoption. The limitations of monoclonal antibodies have led to an increasing demand for formats.

Companies are developing multispecific antibodies, such as bispecifics and trispecifics, and antibody fragments, such as Fab and VHH. These engineered antibodies are created to have heightened efficacy and overcome tumor resistance by binding to multiple targets simultaneously. Innovative engineering technologies are helping researchers achieve better PK/PD with an enhanced half-life and less immunogenicity.

The demand for engineered antibodies is also driving Tier I pharmaceuticals to collaborate with key developers to expand their therapeutic expertise by adding multispecific antibodies to their portfolios. Developers, on their part, are partnering with AI/ML-based technology providers to enhance their antibody offerings.

The study identifies the different antibody formats and examines their applicability across disease areas. It looks at the key players developing innovative antibody discovery, engineering, and development services to facilitate the creation of engineered antibody formats. The study examines the factors driving and restraining the growth of engineered antibody therapeutics for cancer and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Questions This Study Answers



What are the key drivers and restraints in the development of engineered antibodies?

What are the applications of engineered antibodies across different disease areas?

What are the key focus areas of R&D efforts?

Which disease areas are seeing increased adoption?

What are the key innovative discoveries and engineering technologies? What does the funding landscape look like?

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Improved Optimization

Growth Opportunity 2: Focus on Novel Antibody Formats Growth Opportunity 3: Application Expansion

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Engineered Antibody Therapeutics for Cancer

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis Segmentation

Growth Generator



Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Need for Engineered Antibodies

Challenges with Current Antibody Therapeutics How Engineered Antibodies Therapeutics Help Overcome the Challenges with Traditional Antibodies

Evolving Landscape of Therapeutic Engineered Antibodies



Engineered Antibody Formats - Multi-specificity for Better Efficacy

ADCs Explored for Oncology

Antibodies Fragments/Building Blocks

Analysis of Different Building Blocks for Different Antibody Formats

Key Innovators

Focus Area for Engineered Antibody Development

Antibody Engineering - Strategies to Develop Better Antibodies

Types of BsAb Formats

Multispecifics Antibodies Formats/Engineering Technologies

Multispecific Antibody Applications Across Disease Areas

Emerging Innovations in Engineered Antibodies for Oncology

Immune Targeting Strategies of BsAbs

Therapeutic Utility of Fabs

Therapeutic Utility of Bivalent Antibody Fragments F(ab')2

Therapeutic Utility of scFvs

Therapeutic Utility of Nanobodies/VHH

Therapeutic Utility of Trispecific Antibodies

Therapeutic Utility of Tetraspecific Antibodies Increasing Interest From Tier I Pharma Companies in Oncology

Antibody Discovery and Development



Antibody Development Platforms - Humanized Mouse

Antibody Development Platforms - Transgenic Animal

Strategies to Achieve High Throughput Screening

Innovation Around Microfluidics and Droplet-based Technologies

Innovation Around Single Cell Analysis

Innovation Around Functional Screening Use of AI/ML Across Different Aspects of Antibody Development

Stakeholder System

Recent Private Funding for the Development of Antibody Therapeutics

Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

Next Steps

