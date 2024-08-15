White House 'Champion Of Change' And Edtech Top 30 Influencer Joins Friends Of Texas Public Schools Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jason Osborne, Friends of Texas Public Board Member

Jason Osborne, a nationally recognized innovator in education and science, joins Friends of Texas Public Schools to champion public education excellence.

- Jason OsborneAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Friends of Texas Public Schools is proud to announce the newest addition to its Board of Directors, Jason Osborne. Jason brings a wealth of experience in education, science, and innovation, having dedicated his career to fostering the potential of students and teachers through groundbreaking educational initiatives.Jason is the Chief Business Officer for syGlass, a leading scientific and educational virtual reality company. Before syGlass, he served over six years as the Chief Innovation Officer at Ector County ISD in Odessa, Texas, where he spearheaded innovative educational experiences through STEM methodology, research, and engaging authentic investigations. His leadership in these roles has been pivotal in transforming the educational landscape, ensuring students have access to cutting-edge tools and methodologies that prepare them for the future.In addition to his work in education, Jason has an extensive background in the science sector. He served over nine years with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute as a mechanical engineer and scientific project strategist, and as a federal consultant for the National Institutes of Health. Currently, he continues to contribute as a senior engineering consultant for Harvard Medical School's training facility, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. His work has been recognized and featured in numerous prestigious publications and media outlets, including Nature, Scientific American, Popular Science, National Geographic, Discovery Channel, and NPR.Jason's commitment to public engagement in science was nationally recognized in 2013 when he was honored by the White House as a Champion of Change. Most recently, his influence in educational technology earned him recognition as one of the Top 30 EdTech Influencers by EdTech Magazine."It is a privilege to join the Friends of Texas Public Schools as a board member," said Osborne. "I am an advocate for public education, recognizing the vital role our public schools play in nurturing the potential of every student. I am committed to supporting and promoting excellence and innovation within Texas public schools, helping to ensure all students receive the education they deserve to thrive and succeed in an ever-changing world."Scott Milder, founder of Friends of Texas Public Schools, expressed his enthusiasm for Jason's appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our Board of Directors. His deep commitment to innovation in education and his passion for public schools aligns perfectly with our mission. Jason's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to champion the successes of Texas public schools and support the educators who make a difference every day."Jason Osborne's appointment marks an exciting chapter for Friends of Texas Public Schools as the organization continues its efforts to celebrate and support public education across the state. His leadership and vision will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing success of the organization and the students it serves.Friends of Texas Public Schools is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating Texans about the strengths and achievements of Texas public schools. The organization works to restore pride and confidence in public education by highlighting the positive stories and successes that often go unnoticed. For more information, please visit .

Other