Ghostdraft And Zensar Partner To Bring Advanced Insurance Communications Management Solutions To The Market

GhostDraft and Zensar Partner

This Strategic Partnership Integrates Advanced CCM with Expert IT Services to Drive Innovation, Efficiency, and Speed to for Insurers

- Ravi Thakur, SVP and Head of Insurance at ZensarWILMINGTON, DE, US, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GhostDraft , a leading provider of customer communications management (CCM) designed for insurance, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Zensar Technologies. This global organization conceptualizes, builds, and manages digital products. This collaboration aims to enhance insurers' speed to value by combining GhostDraft's advanced CCM platform with Zensar's robust IT services and digital transformation expertise.The GhostDraft platform streamlines end-to-end forms and document management, while Zensar's IT services and insurance expertise provide essential support for seamless implementation and optimization. This alliance enables insurance organizations to accelerate speed to market, respond effectively to market demands, and simplify operations from quoting to claims management. Together, GhostDraft and Zensar deliver innovative solutions and services that create better experiences, greater efficiency, and more agility.Ravi Thakur, SVP and Head of Insurance at Zensar said,“We are constantly looking for ways to help our insurance clients innovate and streamline their operations. Our partnership with GhostDraft aligns perfectly with this mission. By combining GhostDraft's advanced CCM technology with our deep insurance expertise and IT services, we can empower insurers to deliver exceptional customer experiences, improve efficiency, and achieve faster speed to market.”“We are excited to embark on this journey with Zensar to drive forward the future of insurance communications management,” said Rebecca Angell, VP of Strategic Alliances at GhostDraft.“Together, we are committed to delivering innovative, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the insurance industry and help insurers achieve faster, more efficient, and more effective outcomes across their operations.”For more information about GhostDraft's solutions for the insurance industry, please visit .About GhostDraftGhostDraft empowers insurers to transform communications into engaging experiences fast. For over three decades, carriers have used GhostDraft's intuitive end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platform designed for insurance. As a result, 65+ insurers leverage GhostDraft to streamline the lifecycle of personalized omnichannel communications at scale. The GhostDraft suite integrates into your business to create better experiences, greater efficiency, reduced compliance risk, and more agility. Discover what you can do with GhostDraft: .About ZensarAt Zensar, we are 'experience-led everything.' We conceptualize, design, engineer, market, and manage digital solutions and experiences for 145+ leading enterprises. Using our 3Es of experience, engineering, and engagement, we harness the power of technology, creativity, and insight to deliver impact. Part of the $4.8 billion RPG Group, we are headquartered in Pune, India. Our 10,000+ employees work across 30+ locations worldwide, including Milpitas, Seattle, Princeton, Zurich, Cape Town, London, Singapore, and Mexico City.

