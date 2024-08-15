World Education Services and National Skill Development Corporation Partner On Enhancing Digital Verification of Academic Records from India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14th August 2024: The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and World Education Services (WES) have partnered to streamline the verification and transfer of digital academic credentials from Indian education institutions and boards to WES.



"NSDC and WES are united in their mission to empower the young generation through education, economic advancement and social inclusion. This new partnership enhances WES’s ability to provide even better support to the people and organizations we serve. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary at WES, we know that India will be an important part of our global future, and it is an important part of the future of our organization. Through this partnership and others, we will be able broaden and deepen our impact as we seek to support global mobility and advance opportunity in India and beyond." said Esther T. Benjamin, CEO and Executive Director of WES.



The partnership will provide real-time and comprehensive support to applicants and issuing institutions and recipients. By leveraging blockchain technology, NSDC ensures a secure and transparent method of sharing information, significantly enhancing document security and minimizing the risk of fraud. This partnership represents another important milestone for WES towards increasing the global mobility of students and immigrants while upholding the TRUST and authenticity of academic credentials.



Mr. Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD NSDC International, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating "At NSDC, we are committed to leveraging innovative technologies to enhance the credibility and efficiency of academic credential mobility. This partnership with World Education Services marks a significant step forward in our mission to facilitate global mobility for Indian students and professionals. By reducing application processing times from 5-6 weeks to merely one week in most cases, we are streamlining the verification process and ensuring secure, swift transfer of verified academic records. This collaboration not only eases administrative burdens but also strengthens the foundation of trust and transparency in academic qualifications. We are excited about the transformative potential of this collaboration and look forward to empowering countless individuals to achieve their educational and professional goals worldwide."





MENAFN15082024005232011781ID1108558362