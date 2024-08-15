The Ultimate Summer Hideaway: Discover Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah

(MENAFN- Katch )

Escape the summer heat at the Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah where anything and everything is possible. The world’s first exclusive-use UNESCO idyll where undivided service and elite experiences flow like the surrounding ocean that is completely yours from the moment of arrival. Whether you’re planning a multi-generational family reunion or the ultimate destination wedding, a party hideaway for friends or the highest level of corporate entertaining, Voavah invites total customization in a pristine wilderness that is fit for royalty.



Celebrate and holiday in complete privacy where there are no neighbours, no paparazzi and no limits. Set in the middle of the Maldives’ most protected waters and accessible only by seaplane, Voavah is a secluded haven where you call the shots. Comprising a vast Beach House, seven bedrooms across multiple villas, a dive centre, Ocean of Consciousness spa, and 19-metre (62-foot) yacht, it offers a playground of possibility for up to 22 guests at a time.

Whether perched above the island Beach House, or nestled along the pristine sandy shores, with private infinity pools and spacious ensuite bedrooms, Voavah’s range of luxury villas provide the perfect space to relax and unwind. This includes seven luxurious bedrooms including a Three-bedroom Beach Villa, Two-bedroom Water Villa and two Mezzanine Suites accommodating up to 22 guests. The vast beach-chic interiors and stunning collection art pieces of each villa radiate effortless style with uninterrupted ocean views.

Embark on an extraordinary journey through the Maldives first UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve. Discover vibrant corals, exhilarating thilas, sea turtles, and the world’s largest population of manta rays. Witness dancing dolphins, resident water hens, and herons while relaxing on pristine white sands. Prepare for unforgettable experiences like sunset cruises, night snorkels, and seasonal whale shark safaris. With a private yacht and a team of expert boatmen, marine biologists, and scientists at your service, connect with nature’s wonders in a truly awe-inspiring manner.



Imagine hosting your own beach festival with local boduberu drummers and dancers or enjoying an all-night pool party featuring top DJs flown in for the occasion. Cruise the waters aboard in Voavah Summer, your private yacht, with expert marine biologists guiding you to spot turtles, dolphins, and majestic manta rays. Indulge in a culinary journey with diverse global cuisines served at every meal, and marvel at the night sky during stargazing sessions led by expert astronomers. Whether you have a specific vision or prefer to be surprised, Voavah ensures an extraordinary and personalized experience beyond compare.



Discover a profound pathway to authenticity at The Ocean of Consciousness Spa. Intuitive treatments are based on the five pathways of Truth, Wise Action, Love, Peace, and Compassion – designed to elevate awareness, transform actions, and help you awaken to your power to affect wide-reaching change. Or step onto your private beach at dawn for yoga, meditation and pranayama classes, your invitation to connect with "all that is" in nature’s embrace. Let the on-site team take care of all the planning and arrive ready for the most extraordinary experience of your life.



At the core of every Voavah experience is heartfelt care. Legendary Four Seasons service personalized to your every requirement is combined with award-winning creative planning and expert on-site support. Craft your unique getaway prior to arrival with exquisite bespoke menus, itineraries and experiences. Add your chosen extra team members from dive instructors to water sports experts, Ayurvedic physicians to reiki practitioners. Then kick back on arrival as Voavah’s expert team of 28 warm, welcoming and discreet specialist staff work together to craft your dream private island escape.

Make this summer unforgettable with an escape to the Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah in the Maldives. Enjoy exclusive privacy amidst breathtaking beauty and tranquility. Indulge in gourmet dining, personalized services, and bespoke excursions that promise an unforgettable escape. Voavah offers a sanctuary where every detail is designed to exceed expectations, ensuring a truly memorable retreat in paradise.





