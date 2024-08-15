Samsung Expands Circle to Search to Galaxy A Series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - Built upon Samsung-Google collaboration, Circle to Search brings a seamless search experience to more Galaxy users



Samsung Co., Ltd. today announced the availability of Circle to Search with for select Galaxy A series, furthering the democratization of mobile AI to even more devices in the Galaxy ecosystem. This enhancement underscores and Google’s continuous dedication to providing the best of mobile to as many users as possible. Following Circle to Search’s availability on the selected Galaxy A series, the innovative search experience will also come to Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+, where large displays and Galaxy S Pen bring a new dimension to discovery.



Circle to Search has quickly become a fan favorite since launching on the Galaxy S24 series, offering a transformative experience of discovery that goes beyond traditional search methods. As it expanded to more Galaxy devices, including the latest Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6, Circle to Search has continuously evolved to enhance its usability and intuitiveness, including adding full-page translation, homework help, and QR and barcode scanning capabilities. Now, with Circle to Search on the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series we’re bringing the ability to ask more complex questions about what you see to even more of Samsung's product lineup.



"These updates unlock new possibilities for the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and reinforce our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology for more Galaxy users," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. "We are dedicated to bringing best-in-class AI technology to a broader audience, empowering users with the option to work more efficiently, create more freely, and enjoy richer, more personalized interactions with their devices."



Circle to Search is a new way to search anything using a simple gesture – without switching apps. When Circle to Search is enabled, users can simply circle, highlight or tap anywhere on the screen to select the text, image or video they want to search. This feature — the result of a deep collaboration with Google — embodies the company’s long-standing commitment to openness and collaboration. With AI-powered results offering rich information and context, Circle to Search elevates the search experience to a new level of ease and excitement.



MENAFN15082024002844009143ID1108558351