MoHAP Celebrates 1,000 Organ Donations by Hayat Program

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai, 13 August 2024: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Hayat) has successfully completed 1,000 post-mortem organ donations since its inception in 2017.

This milestone was made possible thanks to the integrated efforts of federal and local entities, as well as collaboration with the health and academic sectors, showcasing the UAE's leadership in organ transplantation. It reflects the significant progress made by the UAE's health system and aligns with the aspirations of the leadership as well as the "We the UAE 2031" vision, which aims to position the UAE prominently on the global stage.

Coinciding with World Organ Donor Day, August 13, this achievement will support the UAE's steadfast commitment to being a role model for regional and global excellence. It is attributed to the non-stop government efforts seeking to raise awareness about the noble act of organ donation and the nation's robust capabilities, including skilled medical professionals, advanced health facilities, cutting-edge technological infrastructure, and strategic international partnerships with leading global institutions.

International standards

Hayat Program follows the highest international standards, forming a key part of the UAE’s strategy to enhance the health sector's competitiveness on the global stage. Recently, the country hosted 11 visits from approximately 20 international experts to thoroughly review organ transplantation facilities. Such visits played a vital role in transferring knowledge, building capacity, and validating the readiness of the UAE’s healthcare system and its specialized competencies.

This global recognition adds to the track record of achievements by the Hayat Program, which has been named the fastest-growing program worldwide over the past five years based on performance improvements and high donor rates per million people. The UAE has achieved a remarkable 417% increase in organ donation and transplantation growth over the last five years, according to the Congress of the International Society for Organ Donation and Procurement (ISODP).

The program's success also reflects significant progress in promoting organ donation culture among citizens and residents, reinforcing the values of sustainability, and contributing to the objectives of the Wellbeing Index.

The program, which showcased community solidarity and tolerance, has provided patients in need of organ transplantation with renewed hope for a new life, leveraging the efficiency of the UAE's health system and its advanced human and technological capabilities.

During its meeting in May 2024, the General Assembly of the World Health Organization adopted a series of recommendations for member states to build sustainable organ and tissue donation and transplantation programs. Many of these recommendations have been incorporated into the new federal law, highlighting the UAE’s proactive approach in adopting best international practices, such as health insurance coverage, international cooperation, and embracing innovations in the field.

Innovative Awareness Campaigns

The Ministry, in collaboration with partners in the health sector, regularly organizes ongoing campaigns to educate the community about organ donation, highlighting how individuals can offer others a chance at life and ways to prevent organ failure diseases. Guided by a strategic vision and specialized programs, the Ministry also takes part in exhibitions and community events to showcase the program's benefits, in addition to sharing live testimonies from patients who have regained hope following successful transplants. This helps raise awareness among community members and both public and private institutions while taking advantage of the UAE’s rapidly developing health infrastructure, which attracts global expertise.

Stimulating environment

Dr. Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Organ Transplantation, emphasized that the "Hayat" program is a national initiative designed to bolster the country's efforts in promoting organ and tissue donation in line with global practices, aiming to provide care for patients suffering from organ deficiencies. He highlighted that organ donation not only renews hope for patients and their families but also improves community health and individual quality of life, supporting the prevention of various organ failure diseases and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Commitment to excellence

Dr. Al Obaidli added that the recent positive evaluations by international experts of the country’s kidney transplant programs, along with their praise for the world-class services provided, affirm MoHAP’s commitment to excellence and reinforce the UAE's position as a regional and global leader in organ transplantation. He clarified that the ministry’s licensed and specialized facilities for multiple organ transplants ensure life-saving treatments without the need for patients to travel abroad.



Collective achievement

Dr. Maria Gomez, Director of the National Centre for Regulating Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues at MoHAP, stated that "Hayat" program is a collective achievement of various government bodies focused on streamlining organ donation and transplantation.

She called on adults, both citizens and residents, to participate by registering their intent to donate organs, thus contributing to the prevention of diseases leading to organ failure and providing hope to those waiting for a transplant. Additionally, she encouraged people to learn from the inspiring success stories of both donor families and transplant recipients.

Events with partners

Dr. Maria Gomez added that "Hayat" program has marked World Organ Donor Day with a ceremony held in collaboration with local health authorities and healthcare partners. This included a special event with Emirates Health Services and Fujairah Hospital designed to raise awareness and educate the community about the critical importance and role of organ donation in saving lives. Additionally, another event is planned in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority to further these educational efforts.

Hayat in numbers

It is worth noting that the "Hayat" program has seen 26,825 individuals register their willingness to donate. Of these, more than 255 have become donors. Importantly, one donor has the potential to save the lives of eight patients. Living donors can contribute kidneys and parts of their liver to relatives up to the fourth degree. They may also donate kidneys and parts of their liver to non-relatives. Post-mortem donors can donate vital organs such as the heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, pancreas, and parts of the intestine, in addition to tissues.





