Chery UAE Unveils New Dubai Showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai, UAE – 15 August 2024 – Chery, in partnership with AW Rostamani, the official distributor of Chery in the UAE, has opened a new showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.



This launch marks the beginning of a new era for Chery in the UAE, further solidifying its objectives to providing innovative, high-quality vehicles and exceptional customer experience. With the addition of this new showroom, Chery now operates two showrooms and two service centers in the UAE, with locations in both Sharjah and Dubai.



Michel Ayat, CEO of AWR Automotive Group, stated, "We have been pleased with our flagship facility in Sharjah, and Dubai was the natural next step in our expansion strategy. The opening of the new Chery UAE showroom marks significant progress towards our goal of making Chery synonymous with true innovation and quality, showcasing Chery’s advanced technology and luxurious design, and reinforcing our commitment to distinguishing ourselves in the automotive industry."



Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE, shared his excitement about the new venture: "We are thrilled to open our doors on Sheikh Zayed Road, inviting the community to experience Chery’s innovative and eco-efficient vehicles first-hand. This second outlet represents a key milestone in our expansion across the UAE and strengthens our presence. Our aggressive growth plan underscores our commitment to increasing our footprint and enhancing the customer experience.



The new showroom will prominently display an enticing range of sophisticated vehicles including the TIGGO 8 PRO MAX, TIGGO 8 PRO PLUG-IN HYBRID, TIGGO 7 PRO MAX, and TIGGO 4 PRO. The showroom will feature up to eight cars, highlighting Chery's cutting-edge technology and innovative designs.



The launch of the new showroom also underscores Chery’s commitment to making luxury vehicles more accessible through its ‘Chery Will Pay’ initiative, which offers flexible payment solutions such as 2 years of free service, 1-year insurance and 1-year registration. This expansion further reflects Chery’s dedication to sustainability and innovation, as the new showroom features vehicles equipped with advanced driver assistance systems and eco-friendly technologies, emphasizing the brand’s focus on environmental consciousness.



The opening of the Dubai showroom follows the successful debut of Chery’s flagship showroom in Sharjah, with plans to expand its presence in Abu Dhabi and other emirates.







