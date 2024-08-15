THOMSON ADDS CONTROLLABILITY TO ITS LONG-LIFE ELECTRIC ACTUATORS

(MENAFN- BCM Public Relations) 14.08.2024, DOWNERS GROVE, IL ̶ Thomson Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of linear motion control solutions, has added advanced controllability options to its Electrak® LL line of long-life electric linear actuators. In addition to the 600 km of maintenance-free life and 100% duty cycle performance inherent to all the Electrak LL models, machine designers can now get absolute position feedback, CAN bus integration, reduced current flow and higher speeds.

“OEM designers using our long-life actuators in applications that might otherwise require hydraulic or pneumatic systems can now also get more control over the position, load and speed. Our new configuration options enable them to move actuators into position more smoothly, know instantly where they are and use that data in motion profiles,” said Travis Gilmer, Product Manager – Linear Actuators at Thomson.



In addition to resistance against environmental hazards such as sunlight UV, Thomson Electrak LL high-duty-cycle electric actuators now offer more electronic control options.

Long life fundamentals

Key to the Electrak LL’s long-life architecture is a brushless motor, a high-load ball screw assembly, a brake solution that does not wear, and IP69K (static) and IP66 (dynamic) compliant sealing. This combination enables duty cycles of up to 100 percent, up to 600 km of travel life, and up to one million cycles – more than ten times that of electromechanical actuators without these features. The new configuration options for the Electrak LL augment its industry leading durability with advanced control, integration, higher voltage and higher speed options.

Absolute position feedback

Instead of calculating position from sensors and encoders, users of Electrak LL actuators can get direct absolute position information by programming its embedded microprocessor to count mechanical turns within the gearbox. This enables an instantaneous, exact reading of position for the use of advanced control logic. A design engineer might, for example, use it to synchronize movements of multiple cylinders to defined positions at designated speeds

Another advantage of absolute position feedback is that it will be calibrated during assembly and does not need to be recalibrated. This improves efficiency in applications such as railway and agricultural controls where actuators are usually shut down for extended periods of time when the vehicles are not in use. If the position is not absolute, the actuator will need recalibration on restart. Also, the Electrak LL absolute position measurement does not require mechanical contact, which minimizes wear to the system.

CAN bus communication

Advanced control sequences need a way to share exchange instructions and data, and Thomson long-life actuators provide this as well. Electrak LL users can build applications around either CANopen® or SAE J1939 communications. This provides maximum flexibility to integrate actuators with other components or productivity and business applications.

Higher voltage

High-duty-cycle applications, such as mobile robots, are usually battery powered as low current draw can be an advantage. Electrak LL users can now meet application power requirements by configuring their systems with a 48 V power supply. In comparison to the 24 V version, the 48 V will reduce resistive power losses, which enables thinner, less expensive wiring.

Higher speeds

Thomson also has added a 2 kN (450 lbs) load option to the Electrak LL. This optimizes the actuator to handle higher speeds with longer service life.

Applications

The new configuration options of the Electrak LL are for those who want both higher duty cycles and maximum control over their applications, such as the following:

• Smart railway pantographs and couplers

• Automated guided vehicles (AGVs)

• Material handling logistics trains

• Automated farming robots

• Movable steps and access lifts for trains and busses

• Gravel bins and hatches





MENAFN15082024007671016499ID1108558327