Risk Mitigation Consulting Awarded Prime Position On GSA OASIS+ Contract

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The IDIQ win reaffirms RMC into an elite group of "Best-in-Class" contractors

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Mitigation Consulting (RMC), a premier provider of risk management, industrial cybersecurity solutions and engineering services for critical missions and critical infrastructure, today announced it has won a prime position on GSA's esteemed One Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) contract vehicle. Under this IDIQ, RMC will provide technical and engineering services, and management and advisory consulting services.

"This GSA OASIS+ contract win confirms RMC is one of the 'Best-in-Class' government contractors, solidifying our position as an industry leader," said Vince Kuchar , CEO of RMC. "It's an acknowledgement of our strategic value as a trusted partner, and it's a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team. We are looking forward to supporting our current and new federal customers, helping them to assure tomorrow."

GSA's highly sought-after OASIS+ is a set of governmentwide, multi-award contracts that are tailored to support government agencies' access to highly qualified contractors for comprehensive and complex non-IT services solutions worldwide. OASIS+ has a potential 10-year period of performance, with no ceiling value. Thousands of proposals were submitted for this contract, since it is widely considered the future of governmentwide contracting.

"Being one of a select group of companies to win a prime place on this contract gives RMC a tremendous opportunity to support more federal customers with our leading-edge mission-critical support," said Brent Hyland , COO of RMC. "We're tremendously grateful for our talented team and our esteemed GSA customers for their support and trust."

About Risk Mitigation Consulting:

RMC is a global leader in providing comprehensive Mission Assurance and risk management solutions. With a focus on critical infrastructure protection and industrial cybersecurity, RMC is dedicated to protecting the nation's vital assets through technical and engineering services, and management and advisory consulting services. More information can be found at and

on LinkedIn .

Media Contact :

Jared Koch

[email protected]

SOURCE RMC