Wethehobby Strengthens Leadership Team With Two Senior Hires To Drive Digital Innovation And Fan Engagement

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2024 -- WeTheHobby, a leading innovator in the sports trading card industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of two distinguished professionals to its senior leadership team. These strategic hires underscore the company's commitment to enhancing the fan experience and deepening connections across the global community of collectors and sports enthusiasts.

Josh Landau Appointed as Chief Revenue Officer

Joining WeTheHobby as Chief Revenue Officer, Josh Landau brings over 20 years of experience in digital transformation and fan engagement across the sports and entertainment industries. Most recently, he was the visionary who pitched and helped build Fanatics Live & Fanatics Collectibles Breaker Direct Program. Josh will be responsible for spearheading WeTheHobby's revenue strategy, focusing on expanding the company's online platforms, driving profitable revenue growth, and enhancing the fan experience.

Josh previously built digital content and monetization verticals from the ground up at the NHL, WTA/ATP and Sports Illustrated. At WeTheHobby, he will play a crucial role in advancing the company's mission to make sports trading cards more accessible and engaging to fans worldwide.

"WeTheHobby is at the forefront of a digital revolution in sports media and live-ecommerce mega-trends, and I'm excited to join a team that is as passionate about sports collecting and technology as I am," said Landau. "I look forward to continuing to support the positive evolution of The Hobby, and ensuring that WeTheHobby leads the way in providing fans with immersive, next-generation experiences."

Sarina Morales Joins as Senior Media Director

WeTheHobby is also excited to welcome Sarina Morales as WeTheHobby's Senior Media Director. With a robust background in sports journalism and fan engagement, Morales will oversee the company's efforts to deepen its relationships with sports fans with innovative content and community experiences.

Sarina Morales is a former ESPN Anchor and reporter. She also worked as a feature reporter covering events including the NBA Finals and MLB's Opening Day.

Most recently, Sarina reported on the NFL, MLB and NBA for Bally Sports, and spent over three seasons covering the Los Angeles Rams as their Team Reporter.

Sarina is known as a thought leader on consumer growth strategies, with a background in social media marketing. Before her time working at ESPN, she was the social media manager for National Geographic, growing the Nat Geo Wild Facebook page from 300,000 followers to six million in one year.

Sarina is a graduate of Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Communication with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

"I'm thrilled to join WeTheHobby and contribute to a brand that truly understands the passion and dedication of sports fans," said Morales. "My goal is to ensure that every fan feels valued and connected, whether they're a lifelong collector or new to the hobby. We have an incredible opportunity to be storytellers and create memorable experiences that resonate with our community."

A Vision for the Future

The addition of Morales and Landau to the leadership team comes at a pivotal time for WeTheHobby as the company continues to expand its offerings and strengthen its position as a market leader across the collectibles and sports media categories. By focusing on digital innovation and fan engagement, WeTheHobby is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of sports fans and collectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Josh and Sarina to the WeTheHobby team," said Zach Stanley, CEO of WeTheHobby. "Their expertise and vision align perfectly with our commitment to innovation and fan-centricity. As we continue to grow, their leadership will be instrumental in driving our success and creating the most memorable and rewarding experiences for our communities."

About WeTheHobby

WeTheHobby is a pioneering company dedicated to revolutionizing the collector experience. By blending tradition with innovation, WeTheHobby offers a unique platform that connects sports fans with the excitement of trading cards in a digital era. With a focus on fan engagement and digital transformation, WeTheHobby is committed to making sports trading cards more accessible, interactive, and enjoyable for enthusiasts worldwide.

