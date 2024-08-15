Greentree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Second Quarter Of 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Total revenues decreased by 20.5% year over year to
RMB 329.7million (US$45.4 million)[1].
Income from operations was RMB84.4
million (US$11.6
million)[1]
compared to RMB98.6
million for the second
quarter of 2023.
Net income was RMB62.3 million (US$8.6
million)[1]
compared to RMB101.9
million for the second
quarter of 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2]
decreased 34.5%
year over year to RMB83.1
million (US$11.4
million)[1].
Core net income (non-GAAP)[3]
increased 2.4% year over year to RMB70.2million (US$9.7 million)[1]
SHANGHAI, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG ) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024.
|
[1].The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.2672 on March 31, 2024 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at .
|
[2].Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities and other general expenses, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the above mentioned definition.
|
[3].Core net income is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), other expense(net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense, and other general expenses but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).
Second Quarter of
202 4
Operational Highlights
Hotels
A total of
4,272 hotels with 312,734 hotel rooms were in operation as of June 30, 2024.
The Company opened 44 hotels and had a pipeline of 1,022 hotels contracted for or under development as of June 30, 2024.
The average daily room rate was RMB173, a decrease
of 4.3% from RMB181
in the second
quarter of 2023.
The occupancy rate was 72.5%, down
from
77.8% in the second
quarter of 2023.
Revenue per available room, or RevPAR,
was RMB125, a 10.8% year-over-year decrease.
Restaurants
A total of
183 restaurants were in operation as of June 30, 2024.
The AC (average check) was RMB53, a 6.0% year-over-year decrease.
The ADT (average daily tickets)
was 90, down
from
109
in the second
quarter of 2023.
The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB4,737, a decrease of
22.1% from RMB6,082
in the second
quarter of 2023.
"In the second quarter, we faced challenges as China's economy continued to recover. We believe both consumers and businesses exercised caution in discretionary spending, which had a negative impact on our overall performance. However, we continued to upgrade a number of hotels in our portfolio in order to better respond to increasing competition. While we believe this will help our performance in the future, second quarter hotel revenues decreased 14.8% year-over-year.
We continued to execute on our strategy to return our restaurant business to profitability by moving away from leased-and-operated restaurants in supermarkets and regional shopping centers towards franchised street stores. As a result, the net income turned positive this quarter after breaking even last quarter compared to losses in both corresponding quarters a year ago. Our focus is now fully on growing the number of franchised street stores and stores with stable consumer traffic," said Mr. Alex S. Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Office of GreenTree.
Second Quarter Of 202 4 Financial Results
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
June 30, 202 3
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-and-operated revenues
|
131,490,687
|
78,963,181
|
(565,963)
|
209,887,905
|
Franchised-and-managed
revenues
|
177,936,543
|
2,201,340
|
-
|
180,137,883
|
Wholesales and others
|
1,188,730
|
23,775,051
|
-
|
24,963,781
|
Total revenues
|
310,615,960
|
104,939,572
|
(565,963)
|
414,989,569
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Total
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-and-operated
revenues
|
105,851,820
|
43,306,857
|
-
|
149,158,677
|
20,524,917
|
Franchised-and-managed
revenues
|
157,810,770
|
2,234,412
|
-
|
160,045,182
|
22,022,950
|
Wholesales and others
|
940,479
|
19,752,299
|
(184,981)
|
20,507,797
|
2,821,967
|
Total revenues
|
264,603,069
|
65,293,568
|
(184,981)
|
329,711,656
|
45,369,834
|
|
Six Month Ended
|
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-and-operated
revenues
|
213,563,927
|
168,340,074
|
(1,125,179)
|
380,778,822
|
Franchised-and-managed
revenues
|
347,417,000
|
3,165,259
|
-
|
350,582,259
|
Wholesales and others
|
2,225,579
|
60,623,330
|
-
|
62,848,909
|
Total revenues
|
563,206,506
|
232,128,663
|
(1,125,179)
|
794,209,990
|
|
Six Month Ended
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Total
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-and-operated
revenues
|
228,393,613
|
89,674,836
|
-
|
318,068,449
|
43,767,675
|
Franchised-and-managed
revenues
|
308,970,282
|
3,769,753
|
-
|
312,740,035
|
43,034,461
|
Wholesales and others
|
2,085,206
|
49,505,598
|
(460,202)
|
51,130,602
|
7,035,805
|
Total revenues
|
539,449,101
|
142,950,187
|
(460,202)
|
681,939,086
|
93,837,941
Total revenues
were RMB329.7 million (US$45.4 million)[1],a 20.5% year-over-year decrease.
Hotel revenues
of 2024
were RMB264.6 million (US$36.4 million)[1], a 14.8% year-over-year decrease. There were two major reasons: first, a 10.8%
year-over-year decrease in Revpar ; second, the closure of 5 L&O hotels in the second quarter due to lease expiration and strategic decisions; and partially setoff by new openings.
Restaurant revenues were
of 2024
RMB65.3 million (US$9.0 million)[1], a 37.8% year-over-year decrease,
mainly due to lower ADS and the decrease in the number of L&O stores due to the closure of unprofitable L&O stores.
Total revenues for the first half of 2024 were RMB681.9 million (US$93.8 million)[1], a 14.1% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels
and restaurants
were RMB149.2
million (US$20.5
million)[1], a 28.9% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from L&O hotels were RMB105.9
million (US$14.6
million)[1], a 19.5% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 7.3% year-over-year decrease in the second quarter RevPAR of L&O hotels, 5 L&O hotels closed and reduction of
sublease revenues mainly due to the disposal of a property.
Total revenues from L&O restaurants were RMB43.3
million (US$6.0
million)[1], a 45.2% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to the closure of L&O restaurants since the third quarter of 2023 and the year-over-year decrease in ADS.
Total revenues from L&O hotels and restaurants for the first half
of 2024
were
RMB318.1 million
(US$43.8
million)[1], a 16.5% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels
and restaurants
were RMB160.0 million (US$22.0 million)[1], a 11.2% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB157.8 million (US$21.7 million)[1], a 11.3% year-over-year decrease, primary
due to a 10.9% decrease in F&M hotels' Revpar
and remodeling.
Total revenues from F&M restaurants
were RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million)[1], a 1.5% year-over-year increase,
as we opened more F&M stores.
Total revenues from F&M hotels and restaurants for the first half
of 2024
were
RMB312.7 million (US$43.0 million)[1], a 10.8% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from wholesale and others
were RMB17.8% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to the decline in the wholesale segment of the restaurant business.
Total revenues from wholesale and others for the first half of 2024 were
RMB51.1 million (US$7.0 million)[1], a 18.6% year-over-year decrease.
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Operating costs and
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs
|
150,127,380
|
95,088,176
|
(308,417)
|
244,907,139
|
Selling and marketing
expenses
|
13,762,606
|
4,446,065
|
-
|
18,208,671
|
General and administrative
expenses
|
44,443,478
|
9,675,734
|
-
|
54,119,212
|
Other operating expenses
|
692,344
|
5,649,391
|
-
|
6,341,735
|
Other general expenses
|
4,309,239
|
-
|
-
|
4,309,239
|
Total operating costs and
expenses
|
213,335,047
|
114,859,366
|
(308,417)
|
327,885,996
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Total
|
Operating costs and
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs
|
143,382,640
|
55,127,026
|
(184,981)
|
198,324,685
|
27,290,385
|
Selling and marketing
expenses
|
13,222,891
|
2,636,823
|
-
|
15,859,714
|
2,182,369
|
General and
administrative
expenses
|
54,927,567
|
6,606,681
|
-
|
61,534,248
|
8,467,394
|
Other operating
expenses
|
271,943
|
(60,032)
|
-
|
211,911
|
29,160
|
Other general
expenses
|
5,911,956
|
-
|
-
|
5,911,956
|
813,512
|
Total operating costs
and expenses
|
217,716,997
|
64,310,498
|
(184,981)
|
281,842,514
|
38,782,820
|
|
Six Month Ended
|
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Operating costs and
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs
|
284,364,378
|
204,308,159
|
(610,088)
|
488,062,449
|
Selling and marketing
expenses
|
24,838,605
|
9,385,645
|
-
|
34,224,250
|
General and administrative
expenses
|
90,535,547
|
21,338,810
|
-
|
111,874,357
|
Other operating expenses
|
843,564
|
6,990,654
|
-
|
7,834,218
|
Other general expenses
|
15,973,584
|
-
|
-
|
15,973,584
|
Total operating costs and
expenses
|
416,555,678
|
242,023,268
|
(610,088)
|
657,968,858
|
|
Six Month Ended
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
|
Hotel
|
Restaurant
|
Elimination
|
Total
|
Total
|
Operating costs and
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs
|
289,609,282
|
117,276,623
|
(440,869)
|
406,445,036
|
55,928,698
|
Selling and marketing
expenses
|
28,677,514
|
5,591,136
|
(19,333)
|
34,249,317
|
4,712,863
|
General and
administrative
expenses
|
93,397,198
|
15,778,679
|
-
|
109,175,877
|
15,023,101
|
Other operating
expenses
|
938,244
|
1,481,949
|
-
|
2,420,193
|
333,030
|
Other general
expenses
|
11,756,531
|
-
|
-
|
11,756,531
|
1,617,753
|
Total operating costs
and expenses
|
424,378,769
|
140,128,387
|
(460,202)
|
564,046,954
|
77,615,445
Operating costs
were RMB
198.3 million (US$27.3
million)[1], a 19.0% year-over-year decrease.
Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB143.4 million (US$19.7 million)[1],
a 4.5% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the lower personnel costs, lower hotel related material consumption, and lower utilities given lower occupancy rate and the closure of L&O hotels, offset by increased rental costs and depreciation and amortization due to newly opened L&O hotels since the third quarter of 2023.
Operating costs of the restaurant business were RMB55.1million (US$7.6 million)[1], a 42.0% year-over-year decrease, due to closure of L&O stores.
For the first half of 2024, operating costs were
RMB406.4 million
(US$55.9 million)[1], representing a 16.7% decrease.
Selling and marketing expenses
were RMB15.9
million (US$2.2
million)[1], a
12.9% year-over-year decrease.
Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB13.2 million (US$1.8
million)[1], a 3.9% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower advertising expenses.
Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB2.6 million (US$0.4
million)[1], a 40.7% year-over-year decrease, mainly attributable to lower sales staff related expenses.
For the first half of 2024, selling and marketing expenses were
RMB34.2 million
(US$4.7 million)[1], a 0.1% increase.
General and administrative, or G&A expenses
were RMB61.5 million (US$8.5 million)[1], a 13.7% year-over-year increase.
G&A expenses of the hotel business
were RMB54.9 million (US$7.6 million)[1], a 23.6% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly due to an increase in bad debt provisions for long-aged account receivables.
G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB6.6 million (US$0.9 million)[1], a 31.7% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to lower staff related expenses.
General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2024 were
RMB109.2 million
(US$15.0 million)[1], a 2.4% year-over-year decrease.
Other general expenses
were RMB5.9 million (US$0.8 million)[1], a 37.2% year-over-year increase. These expenses recorded provisions for loan receivables related to franchisee loans. This provision was made in consideration of the potential increase in bad debt rates for franchisees who were already overdue.
Other general expenses for the first half of 2024 were
RMB11.8 million
(US$1.6 million)[1], a 26.4% year-over-year decrease.
Gross profit
was RMB131.4
million (US$18.1
million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of
22.8%. Gross margin was
39.8%, compared to 41.0% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB121.2
million
(US$16.7
million)[1], a 24.5% year-over-year decrease.
The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB10.2
million
(US$1.4
million)[1], a 3.2% year-over-year increase.
Income from operations was RMB84.4
million (US$11.6
million)[1]
, compared to income from operations of RMB98.6
million in the second
quarter of 2023, with a margin of 25.6%.
Income from operations of
the hotel business was RMB81.6 million (US$11.2 million)[1], compared to an income from operations of RMB108.5 million
in the second
quarter of 2023, with a margin of 30.8%.
Income from operations of the restaurant business was RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million)[1], compared to income from operations of RMB-9.6 million
in the second
quarter of 2023, with a margin of 4.4%.
Income from operations for the first half of 2024 was
RMB156.7 million
(US$21.6 million)[1]
compared to income from operations of
RMB150.9 million
in 2023, with a margin of 23.0%.
Net income
was RMB62.3million (US$8.6
million)[1], compared to a net income
of RMB101.9
million in the second
quarter of 2023, and net margin was 18.9%.
Net income of the hotel business was RMB63.1
million (US$8.7
million)[1], compared to a net income
of RMB114.0
million in the second
quarter of 2023, and net margin was
23.9%.
Net income of the restaurant business
of 2024 was
RMB3.7
million
(US$0.5
million)[1], compared to a net lose of RMB11.9
million in the second
quarter of 2023,and net margin was
5.6%.
Net income for the first half
of 2024
was RMB
119.6million (US$16.5million)[1], compared to a net loss of
RMB 134.5
million
in 2023, and net margin was 17.5%.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2]
in the second quarter of 2024
was RMB 83.1 million (US$11.4 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 34.5%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2]
as a percentage of total revenues, was 25.2%, compared to 30.6% a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2]
for the first half of 2024 was
RMB 192.5 million
(US$26.5 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 12.6%.
Core net income (non-GAAP) [3]
in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB
70.2 million (US$9.7 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP)[3]
as a percentage of total revenues, was 21.3%, compared to 16.5% one year ago.
Core net income (non-GAAP)[3]
for the first half
of 2024
was
RMB
130.9 million
(US$18.0 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 10.4%.
Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted)
were RMB0.61
(US$0.36
)[1],
a decrease from
RMB1.01
one year ago.
Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted)
for the first half
of 2024 were RMB1.19
(US$0.16
)[1], a decrease from
RMB1.37
one year ago.
Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.69 (US$0.10
)[1], an
increase from RMB0.67
a year ago.
Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was
RMB1.29
(US$0.18)[1]
for the first half
of 2024,
an
increase from
RMB1.16
a year ago.
Cash flow
Operating cash inflow was RMB69.2 million (US$9.5 million)[1]
as a result of income from operations. Investing cash inflow for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB157.6 million (US$21.7 million)[1], which was primarily attributable to the gain from the disposal of a property and also benefit from repayment of loans from franchisees. Financing cash outflow was RMB1.0 million (US$0.1 million)[1],mainly due to the repayment of bank loans.
C ash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits.
As of June 30, 2024, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,737.2million (US$239.0 million)[1],compared to RMB1,517.3 million as of March 31, 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to continued operating cash inflow, disposal of property, and repayment of loans from franchisees.
Guidance
Considering our performance during the first half of the year and the impact of closing certain L&O hotels due to lease expirations and strategic decisions, we have revised our revenue guidance for the hotel business. We now anticipate its performance in 2024 to remain flat compared to 2023.
The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods or the full year.
Dividend
distribution
The board of directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of US$0.10 per ordinary share, or US$0.10 per American Depositary
Sahre("ADS") payable to holders of the Company's ordinary shares shown on the Company's record at the close of trading on September 30,2024(the "Record Date").
Conference Call
GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 15, 2024, (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on
August 15, 2024).
Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:
|
International
|
1-412-902-4272
|
Mainland China
|
4001-201-203
|
US
|
1-888-346-8982
|
Hong Kong
|
800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992
|
Singapore
|
800-120-6157
Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until August 22, 2024.
Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:
|
International Dial-in
|
1-412-317-0088
|
U.S. Toll Free
|
1-877-344-7529
|
Canada Toll Free
|
855-669-9658
|
Passcode:
|
2914023
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at
.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG ) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China.
As of June
30, 2024, GreenTree had a total number of 4,272
hotels and 183 restaurants. In 2023, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 11th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2023
according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2023, GreenTree completed its acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China.
GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow
|
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
December 31
|
June 30
|
June 30
|
|
2,023
|
2,024
|
2,024
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
765,547,547
|
1,374,876,965
|
189,189,367
|
Restricted cash
|
6,576,906
|
7,450,696
|
1,025,250
|
Short-term investments
|
417,711,617
|
33,612
|
4,625
|
Investments in equity securities
|
26,076,169
|
20,161,988
|
2,774,382
|
Accounts receivable, net of
allowance
|
123,887,879
|
121,134,755
|
16,668,697
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
19,928,781
|
20,078,953
|
2,762,956
|
Prepaid rent
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Inventories
|
20,462,490
|
6,309,470
|
868,212
|
Other current assets
|
117,047,122
|
121,704,746
|
16,747,130
|
Loans receivable, net
|
129,521,094
|
96,796,622
|
13,319,658
|
Deferred tax assets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total current assets
|
1,626,759,605
|
1,768,547,807
|
243,360,277
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
Amounts due from a related party
|
110,000,000
|
110,000,000
|
15,136,504
|
Restricted cash
|
19,476,259
|
19,315,343
|
2,657,880
|
Long-term time deposits
|
63,340,000
|
285,700,000
|
39,313,628
|
Loans receivable, net
|
70,690,305
|
36,685,137
|
5,048,043
|
Property and equipment, net
|
814,949,026
|
669,043,887
|
92,063,503
|
Intangible assets, net
|
117,720,693
|
115,281,993
|
15,863,330
|
Goodwill
|
177,082,468
|
177,082,468
|
24,367,358
|
Long-term investments
|
184,758,800
|
175,521,257
|
24,152,528
|
Operating lease right-of-use
assets
|
1,535,330,762
|
1,444,254,641
|
198,736,052
|
Other assets
|
104,725,600
|
103,294,642
|
14,213,815
|
Deferred tax assets
|
241,965,360
|
218,658,563
|
30,088,419
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
5,066,798,878
|
5,123,385,738
|
705,001,337
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Long-term bank loans, current
portion
|
200,000
|
400,000
|
55,042
|
Short-term bank loans
|
116,800,000
|
-
|
-
|
Accounts payable
|
73,126,677
|
53,525,451
|
7,365,347
|
Advance from customers
|
22,393,097
|
21,975,810
|
3,023,972
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
16,310,293
|
14,905,639
|
2,051,084
|
Salary and welfare payable
|
86,332,096
|
84,908,037
|
11,683,735
|
Deferred rent
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Deferred revenue
|
186,281,838
|
178,834,473
|
24,608,442
|
Accrued expenses and other
current liabilities
|
459,832,717
|
466,056,353
|
64,131,488
|
Income tax payable
|
112,782,712
|
104,521,389
|
14,382,622
|
Dividends payable
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
267,536,846
|
263,079,422
|
36,200,933
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,341,596,276
|
1,188,206,574
|
163,502,665
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term bank loans
|
56,800,000
|
256,400,000
|
35,281,814
|
Deferred rent
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Deferred revenue
|
207,905,769
|
183,650,198
|
25,271,108
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
111,711,748
|
111,391,913
|
15,328,037
|
Operating lease liabilities,
non-current
|
1,391,909,309
|
1,332,750,964
|
183,392,636
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
94,716,495
|
85,375,998
|
11,748,128
|
Unrecognized tax benefits
|
382,125,786
|
375,929,696
|
51,729,648
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
3,586,765,383
|
3,533,705,343
|
486,254,036
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Class A ordinary shares
|
222,587,070
|
222,587,070
|
30,629,000
|
Class B ordinary shares
|
115,534,210
|
115,534,210
|
15,898,036
|
Paid-in capital
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Treasury Stock
|
(36,677,832)
|
(36,677,832)
|
(5,047,038)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,680,713,349
|
1,680,178,673
|
231,200,280
|
Retained earnings (Accumulated
losses)
|
(568,339,799)
|
(447,752,894)
|
(61,612,849)
|
Accumulated other
comprehensive income
|
28,401,282
|
20,295,531
|
2,792,758
|
Total GreenTree Hospitality
Group Ltd. shareholders' equity
|
1,442,218,280
|
1,554,164,758
|
213,860,187
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
37,815,215
|
35,515,637
|
4,887,114
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
1,480,033,495
|
1,589,680,395
|
218,747,301
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
5,066,798,878
|
5,123,385,738
|
705,001,337
|
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
Six Month Ended
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-and-operated
revenues
|
209,887,905
|
149,158,677
|
20,524,917
|
380,778,822
|
318,068,449
|
43,767,675
|
Franchised-and-
managed
revenues
|
180,137,883
|
160,045,182
|
22,022,950
|
350,582,259
|
312,740,035
|
43,034,461
|
Wholesales and
others
|
24,963,781
|
20,507,797
|
2,821,967
|
62,848,909
|
51,130,602
|
7,035,805
|
Total revenues
|
414,989,569
|
329,711,656
|
45,369,834
|
794,209,990
|
681,939,086
|
93,837,941
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs
and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs
|
(244,907,139)
|
(198,324,685)
|
(27,290,385)
|
(488,062,449)
|
(406,445,036)
|
(55,928,698)
|
Selling and
marketing
expenses
|
(18,208,671)
|
(15,859,714)
|
(2,182,369)
|
(34,224,250)
|
(34,249,317)
|
(4,712,863)
|
General and
administrative
expenses
|
(54,119,212)
|
(61,534,248)
|
(8,467,394)
|
(111,874,357)
|
(109,175,877)
|
(15,023,101)
|
Other operating
expenses
|
(6,341,735)
|
(211,911)
|
(29,160)
|
(7,834,218)
|
(2,420,193)
|
(333,030)
|
Other general
expenses
|
(4,309,239)
|
(5,911,956)
|
(813,512)
|
(15,973,584)
|
(11,756,531)
|
(1,617,753)
|
Total operating
costs and
expenses
|
(327,885,996)
|
(281,842,514)
|
(38,782,820)
|
(657,968,858)
|
(564,046,954)
|
(77,615,445)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating
income
|
11,511,398
|
36,542,303
|
5,028,388
|
14,670,917
|
38,768,236
|
5,334,687
|
Income from
operations
|
98,614,971
|
84,411,445
|
11,615,402
|
150,912,049
|
156,660,368
|
21,557,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
and other, net
|
9,750,337
|
11,003,960
|
1,514,195
|
17,379,351
|
19,950,499
|
2,745,280
|
Interest expense
|
(3,868,469)
|
(2,629,228)
|
(361,793)
|
(9,396,530)
|
(4,369,057)
|
(601,203)
|
Gains (losses)
from investment
in equity
securities
|
(263,836)
|
(6,172,071)
|
(849,305)
|
(4,800,398)
|
(15,424,655)
|
(2,122,503)
|
Other income, net
|
43,295,830
|
3,556,454
|
489,384
|
41,146,248
|
16,791,024
|
2,310,522
|
Income before
income taxes
|
147,528,833
|
90,170,560
|
12,407,883
|
195,240,720
|
173,608,179
|
23,889,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
expense
|
(45,241,208)
|
(26,733,733)
|
(3,678,684)
|
(59,950,083)
|
(53,181,694)
|
(7,318,045)
|
Income (loss)
before share of
gains in equity
investees
|
102,287,625
|
63,436,827
|
8,729,199
|
135,290,637
|
120,426,485
|
16,571,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of
loss/(income) in
equity investees,
net of tax
|
(341,265)
|
(1,174,966)
|
(161,681)
|
(786,883)
|
(869,757)
|
(119,683)
|
Net income(loss)
|
101,946,360
|
62,261,861
|
8,567,518
|
134,503,754
|
119,556,728
|
16,451,551
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss/(income)
attributable to
non-controlling
interests
|
1,308,704
|
(571,587)
|
(78,653)
|
5,077,298
|
1,030,179
|
141,757
|
Net income
attributable to
ordinary
shareholders
|
103,255,064
|
61,690,274
|
8,488,865
|
139,581,052
|
120,586,907
|
16,593,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings per
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A ordinary
share-basic and
diluted
|
1.01
|
0.61
|
0.36
|
1.37
|
1.19
|
0.16
|
Class B ordinary
share-basic and
diluted
|
1.01
|
0.61
|
0.36
|
1.37
|
1.19
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings per
ADS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A ordinary
share-basic and
diluted
|
1.01
|
0.61
|
0.36
|
1.37
|
1.19
|
0.16
|
Class B ordinary
share-basic and
diluted
|
1.01
|
0.61
|
0.36
|
1.37
|
1.19
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted
average shares
outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A ordinary
share-basic and
diluted
|
67,416,046
|
66,780,612
|
9,189,318
|
67,416,046
|
66,780,612
|
9,189,318
|
Class B ordinary
share-basic and
diluted
|
34,762,909
|
34,762,909
|
4,783,535
|
34,762,909
|
34,762,909
|
4,783,535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
comprehensive
income, net of
tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency
translation
adjustments
|
185,533
|
(487,856)
|
(67,131)
|
996,107
|
(8,105,751)
|
(1,115,388)
|
Unrealized
gains(loss) on
available-for-sale
investments, net
of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive
income, net of
tax
|
102,131,893
|
61,774,005
|
8,500,387
|
135,499,861
|
111,450,977
|
15,336,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive
loss/(income)
attributable to
non-controlling
interests
|
(4,843,631)
|
(571,587)
|
(78,653)
|
(1,075,037)
|
1,030,179
|
141,757
|
Comprehensive
income (loss)
attributable to
ordinary
shareholders
|
97,288,262
|
61,202,418
|
8,421,734
|
134,424,824
|
112,481,156
|
15,477,920
|
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
|
Unaudited Hotel Business Results
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
Six Month Ended
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-and-operated
revenues
|
131,490,687
|
105,851,820
|
14,565,695
|
213,563,927
|
228,393,613
|
31,428,007
|
Franchised-and-
managed
revenues
|
177,936,543
|
157,810,770
|
21,715,485
|
347,417,000
|
308,970,282
|
42,515,726
|
Others
|
1,188,730
|
940,479
|
129,414
|
2,225,579
|
2,085,206
|
286,934
|
Total revenues
|
310,615,960
|
264,603,069
|
36,410,594
|
563,206,506
|
539,449,101
|
74,230,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs
and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel operating
costs
|
(150,127,380)
|
(143,382,640)
|
(19,730,108)
|
(284,364,378)
|
(289,609,282)
|
(39,851,563)
|
Selling and
marketing
expenses
|
(13,762,606)
|
(13,222,891)
|
(1,819,530)
|
(24,838,605)
|
(28,677,514)
|
(3,946,157)
|
General and
administrative
expenses
|
(44,443,478)
|
(54,927,567)
|
(7,558,285)
|
(90,535,547)
|
(93,397,198)
|
(12,851,882)
|
Other operating
expenses
|
(692,344)
|
(271,943)
|
(37,421)
|
(843,564)
|
(938,244)
|
(129,107)
|
Other general
expenses
|
(4,309,239)
|
(5,911,956)
|
(813,512)
|
(15,973,584)
|
(11,756,531)
|
(1,617,753)
|
Total operating
costs and
expenses
|
(213,335,047)
|
(217,716,997)
|
(29,958,856)
|
(416,555,678)
|
(424,378,769)
|
(58,396,462)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating
income
|
11,183,689
|
34,667,783
|
4,770,446
|
13,791,785
|
36,850,398
|
5,070,784
|
Income from
operations
|
108,464,602
|
81,553,855
|
11,222,184
|
160,442,613
|
151,920,730
|
20,904,989
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
and other, net
|
9,597,042
|
10,978,362
|
1,510,673
|
17,072,340
|
19,908,718
|
2,739,531
|
Interest expense
|
(3,167,262)
|
(2,628,376)
|
(361,677)
|
(7,891,952)
|
(4,369,058)
|
(601,202)
|
Gains (losses)
from investment
in equity
securities
|
(263,836)
|
(1,474,720)
|
(202,928)
|
(4,800,398)
|
(10,784,976)
|
(1,484,062)
|
Other income,
net
|
43,122,904
|
3,404,139
|
468,425
|
40,696,364
|
16,709,039
|
2,299,240
|
Income before
income taxes
|
157,753,450
|
91,833,260
|
12,636,677
|
205,518,967
|
173,384,453
|
23,858,496
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
expense
|
(43,365,471)
|
(27,545,004)
|
(3,790,319)
|
(55,731,325)
|
(52,101,925)
|
(7,169,463)
|
Income (loss)
before share of
gains in equity
investees
|
114,387,979
|
64,288,256
|
8,846,358
|
149,787,642
|
121,282,528
|
16,689,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of
loss/(income) in
equity investees,
net of tax
|
(341,265)
|
(1,174,966)
|
(161,681)
|
(786,883)
|
(869,757)
|
(119,683)
|
Net
income(loss)
|
114,046,714
|
63,113,290
|
8,684,677
|
149,000,759
|
120,412,771
|
16,569,350
|
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
|
Unaudited Restaurant Business Results
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
Six Month Ended
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased-and-operated
revenues
|
78,963,181
|
43,306,857
|
5,959,222
|
168,340,074
|
89,674,836
|
12,339,668
|
Franchised-and-
managed
revenues
|
2,201,340
|
2,234,412
|
307,465
|
3,165,259
|
3,769,753
|
518,735
|
Wholesales and
others
|
23,775,051
|
19,752,299
|
2,718,007
|
60,623,330
|
49,505,598
|
6,812,197
|
Total revenues
|
104,939,572
|
65,293,568
|
8,984,694
|
232,128,663
|
142,950,187
|
19,670,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs
and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant
operating
costs
|
(95,088,176)
|
(55,127,026)
|
(7,585,731)
|
(204,308,159)
|
(117,276,623)
|
(16,137,800)
|
Selling and
marketing
expenses
|
(4,446,065)
|
(2,636,823)
|
(362,839)
|
(9,385,645)
|
(5,591,136)
|
(769,366)
|
General and
administrative
expenses
|
(9,675,734)
|
(6,606,681)
|
(909,110)
|
(21,338,810)
|
(15,778,679)
|
(2,171,218)
|
Other operating
expenses
|
(5,649,391)
|
60,032
|
8,261
|
(6,990,654)
|
(1,481,949)
|
(203,923)
|
Other general
expenses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating
costs and
expenses
|
(114,859,366)
|
(64,310,498)
|
(8,849,419)
|
(242,023,268)
|
(140,128,387)
|
(19,282,307)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating
income
|
327,709
|
1,874,520
|
257,943
|
879,132
|
1,917,838
|
263,903
|
Income from
operations
|
(9,592,085)
|
2,857,590
|
393,218
|
(9,015,473)
|
4,739,638
|
652,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
and other, net
|
153,295
|
25,599
|
3,522
|
307,011
|
41,782
|
5,750
|
Interest expense
|
(701,207)
|
(853)
|
(117)
|
(1,504,578)
|
-
|
-
|
Gains (losses)
from investment
in equity
securities
|
-
|
(57,672)
|
(7,936)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other income, net
|
172,926
|
43,236
|
5,949
|
449,884
|
(27,094)
|
(3,728)
|
Income before
income taxes
|
(9,967,071)
|
2,867,900
|
394,636
|
(9,763,156)
|
4,754,326
|
654,218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
expense
|
(1,940,124)
|
811,271
|
111,635
|
(4,347,531)
|
(1,079,769)
|
(148,581)
|
Income (loss)
before share of
gains in equity
investees
|
(11,907,195)
|
3,679,171
|
506,271
|
(14,110,687)
|
3,674,557
|
505,637
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of
loss/(income) in
equity investees,
net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net
income(loss)
|
(11,907,195)
|
3,679,171
|
506,271
|
(14,110,687)
|
3,674,557
|
505,637
|
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
Six Month Ended
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss)
income
|
101,946,360
|
62,261,861
|
8,567,518
|
134,503,754
|
119,556,728
|
16,451,551
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to
reconcile net
income to net
cash provided
by operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
and
amortization
|
28,982,289
|
29,137,972
|
4,009,518
|
60,319,927
|
60,479,676
|
8,322,280
|
Impairment of
long-lived
assets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,900,000
|
-
|
-
|
Share of
(income) loss
in equity
method
investments
|
341,265
|
1,174,966
|
161,681
|
786,883
|
869,757
|
119,683
|
Noncash lease
expense
|
70,769,259
|
72,411,404
|
9,964,141
|
134,823,091
|
137,229,448
|
18,883,400
|
Loss from
disposal of a
subsidiary
|
-
|
(839,682)
|
(115,544)
|
1,223,952
|
(839,682)
|
(115,544)
|
Interest income
|
(1,267,532)
|
(5,216,887)
|
(717,868)
|
(1,657,910)
|
(5,216,887)
|
(717,868)
|
Bad debt
expenses
|
6,320,196
|
16,294,501
|
2,242,198
|
18,679,474
|
21,768,072
|
2,995,386
|
(Gains) losses
and impairment
on equity
securities held
|
263,836
|
6,172,071
|
849,305
|
4,800,398
|
15,424,655
|
2,122,503
|
Loss (gains) on
disposal of
property, plant
and equipment
|
341,428
|
(27,468,283)
|
(3,779,762)
|
227,841
|
(25,116,235)
|
(3,456,109)
|
Foreign
exchange
(gains) losses
|
(2,075,742)
|
(675,522)
|
(92,955)
|
(1,088,199)
|
(8,763,951)
|
(1,205,960)
|
Share-based
compensation
|
40,228
|
15,662
|
2,155
|
28,592
|
31,324
|
4,310
|
Common
control
acquisition
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Accounts
receivable
|
12,166,576
|
(9,573,578)
|
(1,317,368)
|
5,115,694
|
(7,729,151)
|
(1,063,567)
|
Inventories
|
6,481,086
|
2,827,794
|
389,117
|
7,450,726
|
14,889,563
|
2,048,872
|
Amounts due
from related
parties
|
2,589,713
|
697,431
|
95,970
|
1,628,528
|
299,828
|
41,258
|
Other current
assets
|
(27,171,354)
|
10,574,968
|
1,455,164
|
(34,898,036)
|
5,084,951
|
699,713
|
Other assets
|
982,532
|
3,957,871
|
544,621
|
5,946,767
|
1,300,958
|
179,018
|
Accounts
payable
|
(14,607,485)
|
(3,702,034)
|
(509,417)
|
(9,917,160)
|
(12,560,243)
|
(1,728,347)
|
Amounts due to
related parties
|
(47,036)
|
471,776
|
64,919
|
(1,679,391)
|
(1,404,655)
|
(193,287)
|
Salary and
welfare payable
|
1,978,299
|
2,882,934
|
396,705
|
6,472,864
|
(1,424,059)
|
(195,957)
|
Deferred
revenue
|
(1,377,240)
|
(24,826,323)
|
(3,416,216)
|
(5,859,113)
|
(31,702,936)
|
(4,362,469)
|
Advance from
customers
|
(7,260,648)
|
3,539,512
|
487,053
|
(3,657,822)
|
(417,287)
|
(57,421)
|
Accrued
expenses and
other current
liabilities
|
(8,464,829)
|
20,530,026
|
2,825,026
|
67,807,146
|
(3,285,616)
|
(452,116)
|
Income tax
payable
|
32,970,813
|
(16,508,534)
|
(2,271,650)
|
51,282,274
|
(8,261,323)
|
(1,136,796)
|
Unrecognized
tax benefits
|
16,935,503
|
(13,752,067)
|
(1,892,347)
|
31,960,399
|
(6,196,090)
|
(852,610)
|
Operating lease
liabilities
|
(68,614,626)
|
(67,855,157)
|
(9,337,180)
|
(124,678,168)
|
(109,769,095)
|
(15,104,730)
|
Other long-term
liabilities
|
(1,510,480)
|
(7,223,642)
|
(994,006)
|
(8,081,365)
|
(8,319,829)
|
(1,144,847)
|
Deferred taxes
|
(3,137,502)
|
13,855,962
|
1,906,644
|
(31,332,490)
|
13,966,300
|
1,921,827
|
Net cash
provided by
operating
activities
|
147,574,909
|
69,165,002
|
9,517,422
|
313,108,656
|
159,894,221
|
22,002,173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of
property, plant
and equipment
|
(37,617,117)
|
(9,639,401)
|
(1,326,426)
|
(71,733,234)
|
(20,193,926)
|
(2,778,777)
|
Purchases of
intangible
assets
|
(309,827)
|
-
|
-
|
(352,281)
|
-
|
-
|
Proceeds from
disposal of
property, plant
and equipment
|
7,723,107
|
138,000,000
|
18,989,432
|
14,696,681
|
139,733,100
|
19,227,914
|
Payment for
acquisition of
minority equity
|
-
|
(966,000)
|
(132,926)
|
-
|
(966,000)
|
(132,926)
|
Purchases of
short-term
investments
|
(51,370,000)
|
|
-
|
(51,370,000)
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from
short-term
investments
|
42,242,806
|
-
|
-
|
133,643,184
|
419,362,037
|
57,706,137
|
Increase of
long-term time
deposits
|
-
|
(222,230,000)
|
(30,579,866)
|
-
|
(222,230,000)
|
(30,579,866)
|
Purchases of
long-term
investments
|
-
|
222,230,000
|
30,579,866
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Proceeds from
disposal of
equity securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Proceeds from
disposal of a
subsidiary
|
18,900,000
|
1,500,000
|
206,407
|
37,800,000
|
1,500,000
|
206,407
|
Loan to related
parties
|
-
|
(270,000)
|
(37,153)
|
-
|
(270,000)
|
(37,153)
|
Repayment
from related
parties
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loan to third
parties
|
1,000,000
|
(1,200,000)
|
(165,125)
|
-
|
(1,200,000)
|
(165,125)
|
Repayment of
loan from third
parties
|
13,948,758
|
4,223,936
|
581,233
|
14,417,077
|
5,595,889
|
770,020
|
Loan to
fanchisees
|
(2,945,000)
|
(1,600,000)
|
(220,167)
|
(9,974,596)
|
(1,600,000)
|
(220,167)
|
Repayment
from
franchisees
|
34,286,988
|
27,516,214
|
3,786,357
|
61,121,572
|
50,977,221
|
7,014,699
|
Net cash (used
in) provided by
investing
activities
|
25,859,715
|
157,564,749
|
21,681,632
|
128,248,403
|
370,708,321
|
51,011,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution to
the
shareholders
|
-
|
(760,321)
|
(104,624)
|
-
|
(760,321)
|
(104,624)
|
Repayment of
bank loans
|
136,600,000
|
(200,000)
|
(27,521)
|
-
|
(117,000,000)
|
(16,099,736)
|
Proceeds from
bank loans
|
(271,400,000)
|
-
|
-
|
(154,400,000)
|
200,000,000
|
27,520,916
|
Capital
contribution
from
non-controlling
interest holders
|
117,000,000
|
-
|
-
|
117,000,000
|
-
|
-
|
Net cash
provided by
(used in)
financing
activities
|
(17,800,000)
|
(960,321)
|
(132,145)
|
(37,400,000)
|
82,239,679
|
11,316,556
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of
exchange rate
changes on
cash
and cash
equivalents and
restricted cash
|
383,577
|
(149,700)
|
(20,600)
|
343,051
|
(2,799,929)
|
(385,278)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (decrease)
increase in
cash and cash
equivalents
|
156,018,201
|
225,619,730
|
31,046,309
|
404,300,110
|
610,042,292
|
83,944,614
|
Cash and cash
equivalents at
the beginning of
the period
|
982,911,111
|
1,176,023,274
|
161,826,188
|
734,629,202
|
791,600,712
|
108,927,883
|
Cash and cash
equivalents at
the end of
the period
|
1,138,929,312
|
1,401,643,004
|
192,872,497
|
1,138,929,312
|
1,401,643,004
|
192,872,497
|
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
Six Month Ended
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Net income
|
101,946,360
|
62,261,861
|
8,567,518
|
134,503,754
|
119,556,728
|
16,451,551
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating
income
|
11,511,398
|
36,542,303
|
5,028,388
|
14,670,917
|
38,768,236
|
5,334,687
|
Interest income and
other, net
|
9,750,337
|
11,003,960
|
1,514,195
|
17,379,351
|
19,950,499
|
2,745,280
|
Share of gain in
equity investees,
net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other income, net
|
43,295,830
|
3,556,454
|
489,384
|
41,146,248
|
16,791,024
|
2,310,522
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating
expenses
|
6,341,735
|
211,911
|
29,160
|
7,834,218
|
2,420,193
|
333,030
|
Other general
expenses
|
4,309,239
|
5,911,956
|
813,512
|
15,973,584
|
11,756,531
|
1,617,753
|
Income tax
expenses (benefits)
|
45,241,208
|
26,733,733
|
3,678,684
|
59,950,083
|
53,181,694
|
7,318,045
|
Share of loss in
equity investees,
net of tax
|
341,265
|
1,174,966
|
161,681
|
786,883
|
869,757
|
119,683
|
Interest expenses
|
3,868,469
|
2,629,228
|
361,793
|
9,396,530
|
4,369,057
|
601,203
|
Depreciation and
amortization
|
29,239,835
|
29,137,972
|
4,009,518
|
60,319,927
|
60,479,676
|
8,322,280
|
Losses from
investment in equity
securities
|
263,836
|
6,172,071
|
849,305
|
4,800,398
|
15,424,655
|
2,122,503
|
Other expense, net
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
(Non-GAAP)
|
126,994,382
|
83,130,981
|
11,439,204
|
220,368,861
|
192,548,532
|
26,495,559
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
Six Month Ended
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2024
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Net income
|
101,946,360
|
62,261,861
|
8,567,518
|
134,503,754
|
119,556,728
|
16,451,551
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government
subsidies (net of
25% tax)
|
6,275,245
|
210,000
|
28,897
|
6,671,305
|
469,886
|
64,658
|
Gains from
investment in
equity securities
(net of 25% tax)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other income (net
of 25% tax)
|
30,859,686
|
2,667,340
|
367,038
|
30,859,686
|
12,593,268
|
1,732,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based
compensation
|
40,228
|
15,662
|
2,155
|
28,592
|
31,324
|
4,310
|
Losses from
investments in
equity securities
(net of 25% tax)
|
197,877
|
4,629,053
|
636,979
|
3,600,299
|
11,568,491
|
1,591,877
|
Other expense (net
of 25% tax)
|
(1,612,187)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
One-time fees and
expenses
|
813,078
|
239,820
|
33,000
|
1,960,856
|
1,055,008
|
145,174
|
Other general
expenses
|
4,309,239
|
5,911,956
|
813,512
|
15,973,584
|
11,756,531
|
1,617,753
|
Core net income
(Non-GAAP)
|
68,559,664
|
70,181,012
|
9,657,229
|
118,536,094
|
130,904,928
|
18,013,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core net income
per ADS
(Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A ordinary
share-basic and
diluted
|
0.67
|
0.69
|
0.10
|
1.16
|
1.29
|
0.18
|
Class B ordinary
share-basic and
diluted
|
0.67
|
0.69
|
0.10
|
1.16
|
1.29
|
0.18
Hotel
Operational Data
|
|
June 30, 202 3
|
June 30, 202 4
|
Total hotels in operation:
|
4,108
|
4,272
|
Leased and owned hotels
|
65
|
62
|
Franchised hotels
|
4,043
|
4,210
|
Total hotel rooms in operation
|
303,387
|
312,734
|
Leased and owned hotels
|
7,137
|
6,937
|
Franchised hotels
|
296,250
|
305,797
|
Number of cities
|
357
|
353
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
202 3
Q 2
|
202 4 Q 2
|
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
|
|
|
Leased-and-owned hotels
|
74.6
%
|
70.7
%
|
Franchised hotels
|
77.9
%
|
72.6
%
|
Blended
|
77.8
%
|
72.5
%
|
Average daily rate (in RMB)
|
|
|
Leased-and-owned hotels
|
255
|
250
|
Franchised hotels
|
179
|
171
|
Blended
|
181
|
173
|
RevPAR (in RMB)
|
|
|
Leased-and-owned hotels
|
191
|
177
|
Franchised hotels
|
139
|
124
|
Blended
|
141
|
125
|
|
Number of Hotels in Operation
|
Number of Hotel Rooms in
Operation
|
|
June 30,
202 3
|
June 30,
202 4
|
June 30,
202 3
|
June 30,
202 4
|
Mid-to-up-scale
|
438
|
505
|
42,338
|
47,697
|
GreenTree Eastern
|
217
|
227
|
23,205
|
24,493
|
Deepsleep Hotel
|
7
|
7
|
534
|
534
|
Gem
|
54
|
82
|
4,873
|
7,258
|
Gya
|
70
|
75
|
5,904
|
6,238
|
Vx
|
90
|
99
|
7,822
|
8,695
|
Others
|
-
|
15
|
-
|
499
|
Mid-scale
|
2,933
|
2,948
|
229,270
|
229,970
|
GreenTree Inn
|
2,259
|
2,315
|
181,015
|
182,957
|
GT Alliance
|
545
|
503
|
39,091
|
37,923
|
GreenTree Apartment
|
21
|
21
|
1,351
|
1,385
|
Vatica
|
108
|
109
|
7,813
|
7,705
|
City 118 Selected and others
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Economy hotels
|
737
|
819
|
31,779
|
35,067
|
Shell
|
737
|
819
|
31,779
|
35,067
|
City 118 and others
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
4,108
|
4,272
|
303,387
|
312,734
Restaurant Operational Data
|
|
June 30, 202 3
|
June 30, 202 4
|
Total restaurants
in operation:
|
206
|
183
|
Leased and owned restaurants
|
57
|
24
|
Franchised restaurants
|
149
|
159
|
Number of cities
|
66
|
57
|
Da Niang Dumplings
|
170
|
155
|
Bellagio
|
36
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
202 3
Q 2
|
202 4 Q 2
|
ADT
|
|
|
Leased-and-owned restaurants
|
148
|
165
|
Franchised restaurants
|
88
|
73
|
Blended
|
109
|
90
|
AC (in RMB)
|
|
|
Leased-and-owned restaurants
|
84
|
105
|
Franchised restaurants
|
41
|
38
|
Blended
|
56
|
53
|
ADS (in RMB)
|
|
|
Leased-and-owned restaurants
|
12,456
|
17,306
|
Franchised restaurants
|
3575
|
2,815
|
Blended
|
6,082
|
4,737
For more information, please contact:
GreenTree
Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-158-2166-6251
E-mail:
[email protected]
Mr. Maple Miao
Phone: +86-181-0184-0639
E-mail:
[email protected]
Christensen
In Shanghai
Mr. Jerry Xu
Phone: +86-138-1680-0706
E-mail:
[email protected]
In Hong Kong
Ms.
Karen Hui
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail:
[email protected]
In the US
Ms.
Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail:
[email protected]
SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
MENAFN15082024003732001241ID1108558320