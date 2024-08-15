Seller Assistant Introduces Price List Analyzer: A Tool For Efficient Product Sourcing On Amazon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Veronika Grishkova, Head of Marketing at Seller AssistantSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seller Assistant has announced the release of its latest tool, the Price List Analyzer , aimed at Amazon sellers who manage large volumes of supplier price lists.The tool automates the analysis of these lists, converting UPCs and EANs to Amazon ASINs and calculating key profitability metrics such as profit, ROI, and fees. Capable of processing up to 50,000 products in a single operation, the Price List Analyzer streamlines the sourcing process for wholesale sellers, online arbitrage professionals, and dropshippers.Key Features:UPC/EAN to ASIN Conversion: Automatically matches supplier products to Amazon listings by converting UPCs and EANs to ASINs.Profitability Analysis: Calculates potential profit and ROI for each product, factoring in FBM and FBA fees, referral fees, and storage fees.Bulk Processing: Capable of analyzing up to 50,000 products in a single click, significantly reducing the time required for manual research.Market Insights: Provides crucial data such as Best Sellers Rank (BSR) and current Buy Box prices, allowing sellers to make informed decisions.Advanced Filtering: Users can filter and sort results by metrics such as profit, ROI, and BSR to identify the most profitable products.These features enable sellers to make informed decisions, streamline product sourcing, and maximize returns on investment.About Seller Assistant:Seller Assistant is an all-in-one product sourcing software designed to support Amazon sellers in efficiently finding high-profit deals. The platform combines several tools, including the Price List Analyzer, Seller Spy, and Side Panel View , along with essential features like the FBM&FBA Profit Calculator, UPC/EAN to ASIN converter, and Bulk Restrictions Checker.

