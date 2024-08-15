Raviraa Bhardwaj Took Inspiration From Her Mother For Role In 'Aukaat Se Jyada'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Raviraa Bhardwaj, who plays the role of Urmila in the show 'Aukaat Se Jyada', shared that she looked at her mother for the inspiration of her character.

The actress said the story will be loved by the youth.

Speaking about the same, she said: "I relate to the character a lot as I draw inspiration from my mother, as she is a vice-chancellor. Playing the dean of a college is kind of in my blood, I have grown up seeing her in a leadership role always so this is a very relatable character to me."

"I took on the body language of being a leader who follows all the rules and the educational confidence that they carry in their attitude, being a graduate in civil engineering somehow really helped me get in those shoes easily," she shared.

Ask her what she feels sets this series apart, and she says,“This series is a very youth-based story, one that is very relatable to everyone, especially in the age group of 18-30 years. We talk about the socio-economic disparity in society which has grown even more in this generation, and how status, money, and class make a difference in this world, that's why it's called 'Aukaat se jyada'."

Talking about working with Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik's Inspire Films, she added: "The producers of this show are the most humble and down-to-earth people I have ever met. The level of intelligence they have to write, execute, and produce a project is impeccable. It is an honor for me to work with such intellectual people. I am very grateful to both of them to get this opportunity."

'Aukaat Se Jyada' is streaming on YouTube channel Freshh Mint.

Meanwhile, Raviraa is known for her work in 'Aisa Q', 'Listen 2 Dil', and 'Kantaal'.