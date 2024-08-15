Fairmont Jaipur Invites Discerning Guests For An Exhilarating Long Weekend Getaway From August 15Th To 19Th

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 2024, National: Fairmont Jaipur, a haven of regal elegance and unmatched luxury, invites discerning guests to indulge in an exhilarating long weekend getaway from August 15th to 19th. Experience an exclusive retreat filled with cultural celebrations, luxurious amenities, and a curated selection of activities designed to create unforgettable memories.



Fairmont Jaipur's long weekend package offers the unique Five Senses arrival experience, bespoke in-room amenities, buffet breakfast and dinner. Guests will enjoy two complimentary pints of beer per room during their stay. Evenings come alive with "Shaam E Khaas," a cultural soirée featuring local delicacies and traditional folk performances. Children will be delighted by a summer coolers making and tasting session. The package also includes a 20% discount on food, soft beverages, and laundry services. Happy hours at Anjum Bar present a "buy one, get one" offer on selected beverages, while Ruhab Spa extends a promotion on 90-minute therapy sessions.



Each evening, immerse yourself in a world of tradition and culture as you witness the enchanting Mashal lighting ceremony, followed by the rhythmic beats of the Nagadas. As part of this captivating ritual, we ceremoniously open a bottle of sparkling wine with a sword, adding a touch of grandeur to the evening's festivities.



On August 15th, Zoya, the all-day dining restaurant, will host a curated lunch, featuring unlimited soft beverages, an extensive spread, multiple live counters, a two-piece band, face painting, bangle making, and puppet performances.



As part of the long weekend festivities, Zarin will offer an exclusive Thai dining experience from August 15th to 18th, open for dinner only. This special event will be led by Chef Nat renowned for her expertise in Thai cuisine.



Guests can further elevate their long weekend with a variety of exciting experiences at Fairmont Jaipur, available for an additional fee. Start with revitalizing morning yoga, embark on classic car tours, and seek the exhilarating thrill of safari adventures. Redefine your getaway and create unforgettable memories with activities including yoga sessions, kite flying, Jhalana Leopard Safaris, classic car tours, fun games and movies for kids, swimming adventures for children, as well as blue pottery and block printing session.



Fairmont Jaipur is the premier destination for a memorable long weekend retreat. Join us for a grand celebration of freedom, bonding, and culture this August!



About Fairmont Jaipur



Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the pink city with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor, inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, with elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, it reflects a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. Zoya, the bright and vibrant all-day dining outlet, Anjum, the central tea lounge, which is home to signature Fairmont tea culture, Zarin, the spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant and Aza, the colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails, form the food and beverage offerings of Fairmont Jaipur. Along with this, the expansive pillarless ballroom and complementary lawns and meeting rooms make it an ideal place to host social events, meetings and conferences. Fairmont Jaipur, a pinnacle of hospitality, proudly holds accolades such the MICE & Wedding Tourism Awards by ET: Destination Wedding Hotel of the Year North, Travel & Leisure Delicious Dining Awards 2024- Zoya- Best Weekend Culinary Experience, Best Luxury Hotel 2024 at the Bikaji Shubh Food, Travel & Wedding Expo Summit & Awards, and the HT Hall of Fame 2024 for Destination Wedding Venue Excellence in North India. ZOYA, the hotel's restaurant was named All Day Dining Restaurant of the Year by Restaurant India at Restaurant Award 2024, North India Edition.



About Fairmont



Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

Company :-Crosshairs Communication

User :- Arshiya Sharma

Email :...