Hamilton Lane's $5.6B Secondary Fund VI Exclusively Available On Securitize Platform

Securitize, the leading for tokenizing real world assets, and leading global private markets management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE ), today announced that qualified investors now have exclusive access to Hamilton Lane's recently closed Secondary Fund VI through the Securitize platform.



Hamilton Lane Secondary Fund VI ("the Fund" or "Fund VI") held its final close in June 2024, raising a firm record $5.6 billion in commitments and materially exceeding its original $5 billion target. Securitize is now making a portion of the vehicle accessible to individual investors via the Secondary Fund VI feeder fund, which will be available exclusively on the Polygon blockchain and will leverage Securitize's advanced technology to offer a streamlined, fully digital investment process and lower minimum investment requirement.

Fund VI

represents the latest in a series of innovative investment products from Hamilton Lane and Securitize, following the successful launch of previous tokenized funds.



Securitize and Hamilton Lane announced in January 2023 that individual investors could access Hamilton Lane's flagship direct equity fund , Equity Opportunities Fund V. In May 2023, the firms announced a new Hamilton Lane feeder fund offering exposure to Hamilton Lane's evergreen private credit fund , the Senior Credit Opportunities Fund (SCOPE).

Similar to the other funds, the Secondary Fund VI tokenized feeder fund significantly broadens access to a high-performing asset class, with minimum investments reduced from the typical $5 million to $20,000.

Tom Kerr, Co-Head of Investments and Global Head of Secondary Investments at Hamilton Lane, commented: "We are excited to extend access to Secondary Fund VI, building on the historical success of our secondary platform to bring Hamilton Lane's premier institutional secondary offering to individual investors.

The circumstances driving appetite for liquidity via the secondary market continue to grow, and we sit in a compelling position with what we believe is one of the most experienced and cohesive secondary platforms. Fund VI is a continuation of our longstanding secondary franchise, and we continue to focus on finding differentiated secondary opportunities at attractive inflection points where we have familiarity and a competitive angle."

"This collaboration with Hamilton Lane continues our track record to bring the transformative power of blockchain technology to the financial industry," said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO, Securitize. "By digitizing the investment process, we are removing barriers and making it easier for more investors to participate in high-quality private market opportunities."

Hamilton Lane has been active in the secondary space for more than 24 years, aiming to provide investors with significant capital appreciation by delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns. Today, the firm's

secondaries platform

represents approximately $21.0 billion in assets under management* as of June 30, 2024.

For more information about the Secondary Fund VI feeder fund and how to invest, please visit the Securitize platform.

*Total secondary AUM includes discretionary and non-discretionary active commitments as of June 30, 2024.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE ) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 700 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $940 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of nearly $130 billion in discretionary assets and more than $810 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of June 30, 2024. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit

or follow Hamilton Lane on .

About Securitize

Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real world assets, is driving the compliant digitization of financial assets through next generation blockchain technology. Securitize, or through its subsidiaries, is a registered broker dealer (member SIPC) and operates a primary marketplace, an alternative trading system as well as a top 10 transfer agent and has an exempt reporting adviser. Learn more at

.

