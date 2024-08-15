IHG HOTELS & RESORTS SERVES UP THE 'IHG RALLY ROOM' INSPIRED BY THE DIVISIVE COLOR OF A TENNIS BALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

IHG Hotels & Resorts returns to the US Open Championships for the sixth year as the official hotel partner and hotel loyalty program, bringing a long-standing cultural debate around the to life: is a tennis ball green or yellow?

The 'IHG Rally Room' : Is a Tennis Ball Green or Yellow?

For years, people on the internet have been rallying back and forth on the color of a tennis ball. Even the G.O.A.T.s themselves have weighed in with differing opinions. The question still remains among Americans...is a tennis ball green or yellow?

Asking tennis fans to weigh in, IHG Hotels & Resorts discovered the nation's opinions are split. Fifty-six percent of Americans believe a tennis ball is yellow, while 44% are convinced it's green*. IHG is embracing this light-hearted debate by launching an over-the-top, tennis-ball-themed suite that caters to both sides of the court: the 'IHG Rally Room.'

This exclusive suite, available at Kimpton Hotel Eventi in New York City and Hotel Indigo Atlanta Downtown, is sliced down the middle by a tennis court centre line, with one half featuring bright green décor and the other half showcasing striking yellow touches. The nation might be divided on the color of a tennis ball, but with IHG, guests are offered true hospitality no matter what side they're on.

Connor Smith, VP of Masterbrand & Partnerships at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said:

"Whether a tennis ball is green or yellow is up to our guests to decide. We love how the 'IHG Rally Room' taps into this fun conversation at a time when all eyes are on tennis during the US Open, where IHG is a proud, longstanding partner."

The Green Side Features:



Dynamic mix of bright green décor, including a mini tennis ball-filled lamp, plush green rug, and stylish green throw pillow and blankets

Chic candy bowl filled with green candies Electric green low-top sneakers, a visor, and a tennis racquet to complete the ultimate

tennis-themed look

The Yellow Side Features:



Vivid array of yellow décor, such as a mini tennis ball-filled lamp and a cozy yellow rug

Retro charm with a classic yellow telephone and clock Vibrant yellow high-top sneakers, a baseball cap, and a tennis racquet to elevate your US Open look

The suite is available for booking starting today for stays beginning Aug. 26 for a maximum of two-night stays throughout the two weeks of the US Open main draw. To reserve the suite, email [email protected] . Occupancy is limited and subject to availability.

Grand Slam Social®

with Mark Ronson

Headlined by a captivating DJ set from the renowned DJ, producer and songwriter Mark Ronson,

IHG Hotels & Resorts' Grand Slam Social event at Kimpton Hotel Eventi in NYC promises to be an unforgettable evening. This exclusive, invite-only celebration on Aug. 21 will feature walls filled with lush greenery, elegant country club-style cocktail bar & lounge seating, and a pop-up installation of the 'IHG Rally Room' where partygoers can claim which side of the room they'd sleep on. The event is a vibrant showcase of IHG's expanding luxury & lifestyle brand portfolio, highlighting its impressive collection of 19 brands and over 6,000 global destinations.

US Open On-Site Experiences

In between US Open matches, event attendees will get a taste of IHG's unrivalled care for its guests by relaxing with a cold beverage at the IHG Hotels & Resorts Racquet Bar. Located on the terrace outside Arthur Ashe Stadium, this shaded outdoor oasis offers the VIP-treatment with specialty cocktails and a curated wine-by-the-glass menu – open from Aug. 22 through Sept. 8.

IHG also offers its IHG One Rewards loyalty members one-of-a-kind, unique experiences at the US Open that cannot be purchased by the public. These opportunities include behind the scenes tours, the chance to attend a post-match conference, and more. Loyalty members can turn their rewards into VIP experiences with all IHG's sports partners throughout the year by bidding to redeem them on IHG One Rewards Access .



The 2024 US Open Tennis Championships will run from Aug. 19 through Sept. 8 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.



*According to a survey commissioned by IHG Hotels & Resorts and executed by SurveyMonkey that polled more than 2,000 American adults.



