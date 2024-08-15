(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The University Aims to Train the Next Generation of the Healthcare Workforce with Proven Quality & Safety Competencies

CHICAGO and MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ) ®

and Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM) announce a new collaboration that will align a level course in Quality Improvement with NAHQ's industry-standard Healthcare Quality Competency Framework .

NAHQ's Healthcare Quality Competency Framework offers twice-validated competencies that reduce variability of healthcare delivery by offering a common vocabulary and toolkit. It also articulates everything that must be present in a high-functioning quality program and offers career pathways for individuals to explore.

As the healthcare industry continues to witness a growing demand for heightened patient outcomes and reduced operational costs, the need for standardized healthcare quality and safety competencies has become increasingly apparent. This situation, coupled with the need to address a looming workforce shortage "cliff" in healthcare, make this educational collaboration even more valuable for students.

NAHQ and AUM recognize the crucial role of a well-equipped and competent workforce, which begins with a robust educational foundation. By aligning AUM's Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) curriculum with NAHQ's framework, which is the industry standard, the partnership seeks to bridge the variability gap in healthcare delivery, ultimately enhancing patient care and organizational efficiency.

"AUM's dedication to academic excellence and its commitment to preparing graduates to be valuable contributors to the healthcare industry align with NAHQ's vision," said NAHQ Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ. "Partnering with AUM to integrate NAHQ's Healthcare Quality Competency Framework into their coursework is a significant step toward preparing future healthcare professionals to address the challenges of our evolving healthcare landscape. This curriculum sets a benchmark for academic institutions, and we commend AUM for raising the bar for healthcare quality education and creating a strong foundation to advance a more proficient and empathetic healthcare workforce."

The partnership with AUM is the latest example in NAHQ's commitment to empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals to address the complexities of modern healthcare challenges. By working closely with the dedicated faculty at

AUM, NAHQ's curriculum will enable students to explore key concepts, tools, and strategies to drive continuous improvement and minimize risks in the industry. Students will delve into the core principles of quality improvement and patient safety, gain insights into various quality improvement models and methodologies and learn how to apply these frameworks to healthcare settings, with emphasis on data collection and analysis, and the use of metrics.

Dr. Michael McEachern, LFACHE, CPHQ, Director of the AUM MHA program, emphasizes the importance of addressing cost, quality, and access in today's healthcare landscape. "Understanding and mastering these elements are essential for any healthcare leader's success. Our Quality Improvement and Patient Safety course provides our graduates with critical skills and insights that are not commonly found in all MHA programs," says Dr. McEachern.

To enroll or to learn more about AUM's healthcare quality curriculum and partnership with NAHQ, visit here.

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is at the forefront of elevating the profession and advancing the discipline of quality & safety across the continuum of care. We set the industry standard through our expert-created, twice-validated Healthcare Quality Competency FrameworkTM

and help individuals and organizations achieve it through educational programming, industry leading data-driven intelligence, and the only accredited certification in healthcare quality,

Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ). NAHQ also serves as

a welcoming membership community and a trusted partner to 150+ organizations helping build quality infrastructures, workforce planning and professional development programs and quality cultures. Learn more at NAHQ ( )

About Auburn University at Montgomery

Auburn University at Montgomery has established itself as the leading four-year institution in Alabama's River Region and ranks among the best and most innovative regional comprehensive universities in the South, according to U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review. AUM has also been recognized by Viqtory Media as one of the nation's Top 10 Military Friendly small colleges. AUM offers undergraduate and graduate degree options in more than 90 program areas and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Media Contact:

Evelyn Warren

Interim PR and Communications Director

National Association for Healthcare Quality

[email protected] / 704 – 488 – 7690

