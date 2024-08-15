Spartannash Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Reaffirms Fiscal 2024 Guidance Pilots Customer Value Proposition in Retail Segment GRAND RAPIDS,

Mich., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash

(the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN ) today reported results for its 12-week second quarter ended July 13, 2024. "The team's execution of our transformational initiatives has created a foundation for future growth while contributing to our margin gains year-to-date,"

said SpartanNash President and CEO

Tony Sarsam .

"We are pleased with the progression of our investments in margin-enhancing programs and expect benefits by the end of the year. Building on this progress, we are piloting a Customer Value Proposition initiative that is informed by extensive shopper data and insights, aimed at enhancing freshness, value and convenience. As part of this store modernization program, we are lowering prices on 6,000 products to bring more value to our shoppers today." Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights (1)

Net sales decreased 3.5% to $2.23 billion, driven by lower volumes in both the Wholesale and Retail segments.



Wholesale segment net sales decreased 4.8% to $1.55 billion primarily due to reduced volumes in the national accounts customer channel.

Retail segment net sales decreased 0.4% to $676.1 million, with comparable store sales down 2.5%. Incremental sales from newly acquired Metcalfe's Market stores were offset by lower consumer demand trends.

Net earnings of $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $0.57 per diluted share.

The decrease was primarily due to lower unit volumes and higher restructuring and asset impairment charges. This reduction was partially offset by benefits from the merchandising transformation, favorable segment sales mix, as well as lower LIFO expense of $3.2 million. Adjusted EPS(2) of $0.59, compared to $0.65. Adjusted EBITDA(3) of $64.5 million, compared to $66.1 million. These measures exclude, among other items, restructuring and asset impairment charges, the impact of the LIFO provision and acquisition and integration expenses. Other Fiscal 2024 Highlights (4)

Cash generated from operating activities of $132.1 million compared to $49.7 million. The 166.0% increase in cash from operating activities is due primarily to ongoing working capital management initiatives.

Net long-term debt(5) to adjusted EBITDA(3) ratio of 2.2x improved sequentially compared to 2.4x at the end of the first quarter.

Capital expenditures and IT capital(6) of $73.4 million compared to $63.5 million. Returned $30.4 million to shareholders through $15.1 million in share repurchases and $15.4 million in dividends.

(1) All comparisons are for the second quarter of 2024 compared with the second quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted. (2) A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 3. (3) A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 2. (4) All comparisons are for the fiscal year-to-date 2024 compared with the fiscal year-to-date 2023, unless otherwise noted. (5) A reconciliation of long-term debt and finance lease obligations to net long-term debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 4. (6) A reconciliation of purchases of property and equipment to capital expenditures and IT capital, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 5.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Based on the Company's performance to date and the current outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2024, the Company reaffirmed its previous guidance provided on May 30, 2024. The following table provides the Company's guidance for fiscal 2024:



Fiscal 2023



Fiscal 2024 Outlook

(In millions, except adjusted EPS(2)) Actual



Low



High

Total net sales $

9,729



$

9,500



$

9,700

Adjusted EBITDA(3) $

257



$

255



$

270

Adjusted EPS(2) $

2.18



$

1.85



$

2.10

Capital expenditures and IT capital(6) $

127



$

135



$

145



Guidance incorporates the Company's long-term strategic initiatives, including all transformational programs and tuck-in acquisitions.

Conference Call & Supplemental Earnings Presentation

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results with additional comments and details on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast made available at SpartanNash's website at spartannash/webcasts

under the "Investor Relations" section and will remain archived on the Company's website through Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

A supplemental quarterly earnings presentation will also be available on the Company's website at spartannash/investor-presentations .

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN ) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash .



Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this press release and in the Company's website-accessible conference calls with analysts and investor presentations include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), about the plans, strategies, objectives, goals or expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements may be identifiable by words or phrases indicating that the Company or management "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "intends," or "estimates," or that a particular occurrence or event "may," "could," "should," "will" or "will likely" result, occur or be pursued or "continue" in the future, that the "outlook," "trend," "guidance" or "target" is toward a particular result or occurrence, that a development is an "opportunity," "priority," "strategy," "focus," that the Company is "positioned" for a particular result, or similarly stated expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which, with respect to future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies may affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to compete in an extremely competitive industry; the Company's dependence on certain major customers; the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy and transformation initiatives; the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy through acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses; disruptions to the Company's information security network, including security breaches and cyber-attacks; impacts to the availability and performance of the Company's information technology systems; changes in relationships with the Company's vendor base; changes in product availability and product pricing from vendors; macroeconomic uncertainty, including rising inflation, potential economic recession, and increasing interest rates; difficulty attracting and retaining well-qualified Associates and effectively managing increased labor costs; failure to successfully retain or manage transitions with executive leaders and other key personnel; impacts to the Company's business and reputation due to an increasing focus on environmental, social and governance matters; customers to whom the Company extends credit or for whom the Company guarantees loans may fail to repay the Company; changes in the geopolitical conditions; disruptions associated with severe weather conditions and natural disasters, including effects from climate change; disruptions associated with disease outbreaks; the Company's ability to manage its private brand program for U.S. military commissaries, including the termination of the program or not achieving the desired results; impairment charges for goodwill or other long-lived assets; the Company's level of indebtedness; interest rate fluctuations; the Company's ability to service its debt and to comply with debt covenants; changes in government regulations; labor relations issues; changes in the military commissary system, including its supply chain, or in the level of governmental funding; product recalls and other product-related safety concerns; cost increases related to multi-employer pension plans; and other risks and uncertainties listed under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial also may impair its business, operations, liquidity, financial condition and prospects. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements to reflect developments that occur or information obtained after the date of this press release.

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended



28 Weeks Ended

July 13,



July 15,



July 13,



July 15, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024



2023



2024



2023 Net sales $

2,230,756



$

2,312,394



$

5,037,019



$

5,219,788 Cost of sales



1,877,753







1,960,012







4,243,672







4,420,740 Gross profit



353,003







352,382







793,347







799,048





































Operating expenses





































Selling, general and administrative



318,157







318,795







721,790







736,991

Acquisition and integration, net



2,613







55







2,940







129

Restructuring and asset impairment, net



6,107







(2,254)







11,875







1,829 Total operating expenses



326,877







316,596







736,605







738,949





































Operating earnings



26,126







35,786







56,742







60,099





































Other expenses and (income)





































Interest expense, net



10,541







9,349







24,028







20,938

Other, net



(550)







(685)







(1,598)







(1,724) Total other expenses, net



9,991







8,664







22,430







19,214





































Earnings before income taxes



16,135







27,122







34,312







40,885

Income tax expense



4,646







7,654







9,852







10,080 Net earnings $

11,489



$

19,468



$

24,460



$

30,805





































Net earnings per basic common share $

0.34



$

0.57



$

0.72



$

0.90





































Net earnings per diluted common share $

0.34



$

0.56



$

0.71



$

0.88





































Weighted average shares outstanding:





































Basic



33,726







34,125







33,962







34,366

Diluted



33,958







34,641







34,329







35,116

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)







July 13,



December 30,

(In thousands) 2024



2023

Assets



















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $

25,242



$

17,964

Accounts and notes receivable, net



426,869







421,859

Inventories, net



527,595







575,226

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



65,126







62,440

Total current assets



1,044,832







1,077,489























Property and equipment, net



662,501







649,071



Goodwill



190,214







182,160



Intangible assets, net



102,793







101,535



Operating lease assets



266,221







242,146



Other assets, net



99,323







103,174





















Total assets $

2,365,884



$

2,355,575





















Liabilities and Shareholders ' Equity



















Current liabilities

















Accounts payable $

466,830



$

473,419

Accrued payroll and benefits



60,720







78,076

Other accrued expenses



63,557







57,609

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



42,394







41,979

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities



9,754







8,813

Total current liabilities



643,255







659,896























Long-term liabilities

















Deferred income taxes



81,114







73,904

Operating lease liabilities



252,850







226,118

Other long-term liabilities



25,897







28,808

Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities



586,427







588,667

Total long-term liabilities



946,288







917,497























Commitments and contingencies







































Shareholders '

equity

















Common stock, voting, no par value; 100,000 shares

authorized; 33,750 and 34,610 shares outstanding



449,076







460,299

Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000 shares

authorized; no shares outstanding



-







-

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,005







796

Retained earnings



326,260







317,087

Total shareholders '

equity



776,341







778,182





















Total liabilities and shareholders '

equity $

2,365,884



$

2,355,575



SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)













28 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)





July 13, 2024



July 15, 2023

Cash flow activities

























Net cash provided by operating activities





$

132,098



$

49,656



Net cash used in investing activities









(79,495)







(57,057)



Net cash used in financing activities









(45,325)







(4,775)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









7,278







(12,176)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period









17,964







29,086

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period





$

25,242



$

16,910



SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

Table 1: Sales and Operating Earnings (Loss) by Segment

(Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended



28 Weeks Ended

(In thousands) July 13, 2024



July 15, 2023



July 13, 2024



July 15, 2023

Wholesale Segment:





























































Net sales $

1,554,628



69.7 %

$

1,633,364



70.6 %

$

3,568,649



70.8 %

$

3,719,048



71.2 %

Operating earnings



22,067













21,542













58,069













47,867







Retail Segment:































































Net sales



676,128



30.3 %





679,030



29.4 %





1,468,370



29.2 %





1,500,740



28.8 %

Operating earnings (loss)



4,059













14,244













(1,327)













12,232







Total:































































Net sales $

2,230,756



100.0 %

$

2,312,394



100.0 %

$

5,037,019



100.0 %

$

5,219,788



100.0 %

Operating earnings



26,126













35,786













56,742













60,099









Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company also provides information regarding adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), net long-term debt, capital expenditures and IT capital, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"). These are non-GAAP financial measures, as defined below, and are used by management to allocate resources, assess performance against its peers and evaluate overall performance. The Company believes these measures provide useful information for both management and its investors. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because they provide additional understanding of the trends and special circumstances that affect its business. These measures provide useful supplemental information that helps investors to establish a basis for expected performance and the ability to evaluate actual results against that expectation. The measures, when considered in connection with GAAP results, can be used to assess the overall performance of the Company as well as assess the Company's performance against its peers. These measures are also used as a basis for certain compensation programs sponsored by the Company. In addition, securities analysts, fund managers and other shareholders and stakeholders that communicate with the Company request its financial results in these adjusted formats.

Current year adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude, among other items, LIFO expense, organizational realignment, severance associated with cost reduction initiatives and operating and non-operating costs associated with the postretirement plan amendment and settlement. Current year organizational realignment includes consulting and severance costs associated with the Company's change in its go-to-market strategy as part of its long-term plan, which relates to the reorganization of certain functions. Costs related to the postretirement plan amendment and settlement include operating and non-operating expenses associated with amortization of the prior service credit related to the amendment of the retiree medical plan, which are adjusted out of adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Postretirement plan amendment and settlement costs also include operating expenses related to payroll taxes which are adjusted out of all non-GAAP financial measures. Prior year adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude, among other items, LIFO expense, organizational realignment, severance associated with cost reduction initiatives and a non-routine settlement related to a legal matter resulting from a previously closed operation that was resolved during the prior year and operating and non-operating costs associated with the postretirement plan amendment and settlement.

Each of these items are considered "non-operational" or "non-core" in nature.

The Company is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures used in the Fiscal 2024 Outlook section of this press release without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty since they are not yet known or quantifiable, and do not relate to the Company's normal operating activities. These adjustments may include, among other items, restructuring and asset impairment activity, acquisition and integration costs, severance, costs related to the postretirement plan amendment and settlement, and organizational realignment costs, and the impact of adjustments to the LIFO inventory reserve. This information is dependent upon future events, which may be outside of the Company's control and could have a significant impact on its GAAP financial results for fiscal 2024.

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended



28 Weeks Ended (In thousands) July 13, 2024



July 15, 2023



July 13, 2024



July 15, 2023 Net earnings $

11,489



$

19,468



$

24,460



$

30,805

Income tax expense



4,646







7,654







9,852







10,080

Other expenses, net



9,991







8,664







22,430







19,214 Operating earnings



26,126







35,786







56,742







60,099 Adjustments:





































LIFO expense



1,509







4,667







3,529







15,839

Depreciation and amortization



23,342







22,458







53,988







52,203

Acquisition and integration, net



2,613







55







2,940







129

Restructuring and asset impairment, net



6,107







(2,254)







11,875







1,829

Cloud computing amortization



1,840







1,076







3,858







2,426

Organizational realignment, net



1,369







2,029







1,675







2,029

Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



72







(12)







141







272

Stock-based compensation



1,900







2,465







5,620







7,612

Stock warrant



190







353







516







960

Non-cash rent



(725)







(635)







(1,626)







(1,563)

Loss on disposal of assets



64







24







44







46

Legal settlement



-







-







-







900

Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



99







94







99







94 Adjusted EBITDA $

64,506



$

66,106



$

139,401



$

142,875 Wholesale:



































Operating earnings $

22,067



$

21,542



$

58,069



$

47,867 Adjustments:





































LIFO expense



1,153







3,590







2,708







12,323

Depreciation and amortization



12,301







11,644







28,379







27,014

Acquisition and integration, net



1,977







55







1,977







124

Restructuring and asset impairment, net



118







1







(32)







981

Cloud computing amortization



1,155







725







2,524







1,665

Organizational realignment, net



855







1,266







1,046







1,266

Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



30







(7)







99







257

Stock-based compensation



1,357







1,611







3,861







4,994

Stock warrant



190







353







516







960

Non-cash rent



(243)







(63)







(543)







(138)

Gain on disposal of assets



(1)







(45)







(19)







(35)

Legal settlement



-







-







-







900

Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



62







59







62







59 Adjusted EBITDA $

41,021



$

40,731



$

98,647



$

98,237 Retail:



































Operating earnings (loss) $

4,059



$

14,244



$

(1,327)



$

12,232 Adjustments:





































LIFO expense



356







1,077







821







3,516

Depreciation and amortization



11,041







10,814







25,609







25,189

Acquisition and integration, net



636







-







963







5

Restructuring and asset impairment, net



5,989







(2,255)







11,907







848

Cloud computing amortization



685







351







1,334







761

Organizational realignment, net



514







763







629







763

Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



42







(5)







42







15

Stock-based compensation



543







854







1,759







2,618

Non-cash rent



(482)







(572)







(1,083)







(1,425)

Loss on disposal of assets



65







69







63







81

Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



37







35







37







35 Adjusted EBITDA $

23,485



$

25,375



$

40,754



$

44,638

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, continued (Adjusted EBITDA) (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited)



52 Weeks Ended (In thousands) 2023 Net earnings $

52,237

Income tax expense



17,888

Other expenses, net



36,587 Operating earnings



106,712 Adjustments:







LIFO expense



16,104

Depreciation and amortization



98,639

Acquisition and integration, net



3,416

Restructuring and asset impairment, net



9,190

Cloud computing amortization



5,034

Organizational realignment, net



5,239

Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



318

Stock-based compensation



12,536

Stock warrant



1,559

Non-cash rent



(2,599)

Loss on disposal of assets



259

Legal settlement



900

Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



94 Adjusted EBITDA $

257,401

Notes: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus interest, discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items including share-based payments (equity awards measured in accordance with ASC 718, Stock Compensation, which include both stock-based compensation to employees and stock warrants issued to non-employees) and the LIFO provision, as well as adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment are not measures of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company's definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 3: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS") (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended





July 13, 2024





July 15, 2023











per

diluted











per

diluted



(In thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings



share





Earnings



share



Net earnings $

11,489



$

0.34





$

19,468



$

0.56



Adjustments:











































LIFO expense



1,509



















4,667















Acquisition and integration, net



2,613



















55















Restructuring and asset impairment, net



6,107



















(2,254)















Organizational realignment, net



1,369



















2,029















Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



72



















(12)















Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



(513)



















(631)













Total adjustments



11,157



















3,854















Income tax effect on adjustments (a)



(2,767)



















(955)













Total adjustments, net of taxes



8,390







0.25









2,899







0.09

* Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $

19,879



$

0.59





$

22,367



$

0.65



* Includes rounding







































































28 Weeks Ended





July 13, 2024





July 15, 2023











per

diluted











per

diluted



(In thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings



share





Earnings



share



Net earnings $

24,460



$

0.71





$

30,805



$

0.88



Adjustments:











































LIFO expense



3,529



















15,839















Acquisition and integration, net



2,940



















129















Restructuring and asset impairment, net



11,875



















1,829















Organizational realignment, net



1,675



















2,029















Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



141



















272















Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



(1,458)



















(1,649)















Legal settlement



-



















900













Total adjustments



18,702



















19,349















Income tax effect on adjustments (a)



(4,803)



















(4,925)













Total adjustments, net of taxes



13,899







0.41

*





14,424







0.41



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $

38,359



$

1.12





$

45,229



$

1.29



* Includes rounding















































(a) The income tax effect on adjustments is computed by applying the effective tax rate, before discrete tax items, to the total adjustments for the period.



52 Weeks Ended

December 30, 2023







per diluted (In thousands, except per share data) Earnings



share Net earnings $

52,237



$

1.50 Adjustments:

















LIFO expense



16,104











Acquisition and integration, net



3,416











Restructuring and asset impairment, net



9,190











Organizational realignment, net



5,239











Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



318











Legal settlement



900











Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



(3,174)









Total adjustments



31,993











Income tax effect on adjustments (a)



(8,218)









Total adjustments, net of taxes



23,775







0.68 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $

76,012



$

2.18





(a) The income tax effect on adjustments is computed by applying the effective tax rate, before discrete tax items, to the total adjustments for the period.

Notes: Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus or minus adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company and costs associated with the closing of operational locations.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company's definition of adjusted earnings from continuing operations may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 4: Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt and Finance Lease Obligations to Net Long-Term Debt (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited)

(In thousands) July 13, 2024



December 30, 2023 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities $

9,754



$

8,813 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities



586,427







588,667

Total debt



596,181







597,480 Cash and cash equivalents



(25,242)







(17,964)

Net long-term debt $

570,939



$

579,516

Notes: Net long-term debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as long-term debt and finance lease obligations plus current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes both management and its investors find the information useful because it reflects the amount of long-term debt obligations that are not covered by available cash and temporary investments. Net long-term debt is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.



Table 5: Reconciliation of Purchases of Property and Equipment to Capital Expenditures and IT Capital (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited)









28 Weeks Ended (In thousands)





July 13, 2024



July 15, 2023 Purchases of property and equipment





$

67,074



$

60,824 Plus:























Cloud computing spend









6,347







2,719 Capital expenditures and IT capital





$

73,421



$

63,543









52 Weeks Ended







(In thousands)





December 30, 2023





Purchases of property and equipment





$

120,330







Plus:





















Cloud computing spend









7,040







Capital expenditures and IT capital





$

127,370































Notes: Capital expenditures and IT capital is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding spending related to the development of cloud computing applications to capital expenditures, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Cloud computing spend only includes costs incurred during the application development phase and does not include ongoing costs of hosting or maintenance associated with these applications, which are expensed as incurred. The Company believes it is a useful indicator of the Company's investment in its facilities and systems as it transitions to more cloud-based IT systems. Capital expenditures and IT capital is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

