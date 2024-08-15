Zoom Drain Widens Its Tennessee Footprint With New Location In Nashville

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local owners Robert "Bret" and Kathy Foster and their son, Garrett Foster, will introduce their new business at the Nashville Home at the Fairgrounds Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain , a leading operator of drain and sewer services, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest franchise in Nashville, Tennessee with an appearance at the Nashville Home Expo

on August 17–18 at The Fairgrounds Nashville.

Zoom Drain Nashville owner Kathy Foster is no stranger to entrepreneurship and plans to use her Granite Transformation location's personnel and infrastructure to give the new plumbing company a boost.

Zoom Drain Nashville manager Garrett Foster and owners Kathy and Robert "Bret" Foster, left to right, will introduce their new drain cleaning business to Nashville with an appearance at the Nashville Home Show on Aug. 17-18.

Continue Reading

"Most startups don't have the advantage of having an established business as their sister company, and we hope that we can tap into the established customer base at Granite Transformations to make a big splash," Foster said. "The businesses are very complementary, and, along with Zoom Drain's extensive startup marketing and business development plan for new locations, we're confident we can build relationships within our community."

Foster plans to run the business with her husband, Robert "Bret" Foster, and their son, Garrett Foster. Kathy Foster will handle human resources and bookkeeping, Bret Foster will serve as the operations manager and will focus on business development, while Garrett Foster will manage the technicians, oversee training, and maintain the fleet and equipment. Garrett Foster's background in mechanical engineering and his work with Granite Transformations has prepared him for his new role.

"Having run a successful kitchen and bath remodeling business since 2007, we have tremendous insight into the home service industry," Bret Foster said. "We have been through it all. Having experienced the ups and downs of business ownership throughout the pandemic, we understand the complexities of managing personnel and providing a high level of customer satisfaction."

Zoom Drain Nashville will serve the communities of Antioch, Arrington, Brentwood, College Grove, Fairview, Franklin, Nashville, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Thompsons Station.

To learn more about Zoom Drain Nashville, visit .

About Zoom Drain

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services focusing on repairing, maintaining, and installing everything "below the drain." Zoom Drain provides expertly trained wastewater specialists for emergencies and planned maintenance of drains and sewers. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Zoom Drain currently has more than 59 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow. For more information about Zoom Drain, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Zoom Drain