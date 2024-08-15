In Crimea, Occupiers Imitate Accumulation Of Equipment And Ammunition - Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian military is imitating the presence of ammunition.

This was reported in Telegram by the ATESH guerrilla movement, Ukrinform reports.

"For several days in a row, our agents monitored a convoy transporting BCs for MLRS. The convoy was moving along the Dzhankoy highway towards Sevastopol and back. They imitated the 'movement' of rockets," the statement said.

It is noted that the occupiers are trying in every possible way to create the appearance of a large accumulation of ammunition and equipment, rolling them back and forth.

"The agents found out where they were coming from and where they were going," ATESH added.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the invaders were moving military equipment from Crimea towards Kherson region.