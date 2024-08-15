Federal Emergency Declared In Belgorod Region
Date
8/15/2024 7:17:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Belgorod region, following Kursk, has declared a federal emergency.
According to Ukrinform, The Moscow Time reports this with reference to the head of the region, Vyacheslav Hladkov.
According to him, this decision was made at a meeting of the government commission chaired by the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Alexander Kurenkov, who called the situation in the region difficult and tense.
As Ukrinform reported, the day before, a regional-level state of emergency was declared in Russia's Belgorod region with a subsequent appeal to the government commission to declare a federal-level state of emergency.
On 9 August, a counter-terrorism operation was introduced in the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions of Russia bordering Ukraine. At the same time, a federal emergency situation has been in effect in Kursk Oblast since 6 August.
