Rate Of Baku Metro Users Increases
From January to July of this year, the Baku metro in Azerbaijan
transported 130,103,400 passengers, representing a 4.7% increase
compared to the previous year, Azernews reports,
citing the State Statistics Committee.
This figure was 124,311,000 passengers during the same period
last year.
It is worth noting that the Baku metro currently has a total
line length of 40.7 kilometers, with 3 lines and 27 stations.
Construction is ongoing as part of the conceptual development
program.
According to the State Program, by 2030, the total length of the
metro lines in the capital is expected to reach 119.1 kilometers,
with the number of stations increasing to 76.
