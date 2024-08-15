Tidal Financial Group Reaches 50 ETF Launches In 2024, Setting A New Industry Standard

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Group, the premier provider of full stack services, is proud to announce that it has supported the launch of 50 ETFs in 2024, more than any other U.S. white-label provider year-to-date. This significant milestone reflects Tidal's dedication to delivering best-in-class service and innovative solutions to the ETF industry.



This achievement was capped off by the recent launch of three Asset Management ETFs, which marked the 50th ETF brought to this year by Tidal. The Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF ($RMOP), Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF ($RMCA), and Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF ($RMNY) exemplify the strategic partnerships Tidal fosters to bring diverse and innovative products to investors.

“We are deeply grateful to our partners and clients, whose trust and collaboration have enabled us to reach this milestone,” said Guillermo Trias, CEO of Tidal Financial Group.“Supporting 50 ETF launches year-to-date is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence, and we remain focused on delivering the highest quality service in the industry.”

Since its inception, Tidal Financial Group has been at the forefront of the ETF industry, providing end-to-end services that empower asset managers to focus on what they do best: creating and managing investment strategies. Tidal's comprehensive platform offers everything from fund inception and operational support to marketing and distribution support, ensuring a seamless experience for its clients.

As Tidal celebrates this achievement, the firm continues to look ahead, with a strong pipeline of future launches and an ongoing commitment to elevating the standards of service in the ETF industry. Tidal is poised to build on its success, further solidifying its position as a leader in bringing innovative and tailored ETF solutions to market.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Financial Group sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space.

Tidal has 161 funds, with $18 Billion+ AUM as of 08/01/2024.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (888) 123-4589 or visit the website at

Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Municipal Securities Risk. Municipal securities are subject to the risk that litigation, legislation or other political events, local business or economic conditions, credit rating downgrades, or the bankruptcy of the issuer could have a significant effect on an issuer's ability to make payments of principal and/or interest or otherwise affect the value of such securities. Interest Rate Risk. Generally, the value of fixed income securities will change inversely with changes in interest rates. As interest rates rise, the market value of fixed income securities tends to decrease.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

