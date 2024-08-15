Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend To Be Paid By Golar LNG Limited (Ticker: GLNG)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the second quarter 2024 report released on August 15, 2024. Golar Limited (“Golar”), ticker: GLNG, has declared a total dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on or around September 3, 2024. The record date will be August 26, 2024.

Due to the implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (“CSDR”), please note the information below on the payment date for the small number of Golar shares registered in Norway's central securities depository (“VPS”):



Dividend amount: $0.25 per share

Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered in the VPS will be distributed in NOK

Last day including right: August 22, 2024

Ex-date: August 23, 2024

Record date: August 26, 2024 Payment date: On or about September 3, 2024. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered in the VPS will be distributed on or about September 5, 2024.

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 15, 2024

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act