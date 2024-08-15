Media Advisory: Memorial Ceremony Held For Manitoba Victims Of Impaired Driving

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST ST. PAUL, Manitoba, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families and friends of individuals who were killed and those who suffered serious injuries as a result of crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs will come together on Saturday for a special ceremony of Hope and Remembrance at MADD Canada's Manitoba Memorial Monument.

The ceremony will take place at the beautiful granite Monument in the Glen Eden Memorial Gardens, located in the Rural Municipality of West St. Paul. The Monument is etched with the names of 86 people, including two new names added this year, Martin Paul Robak and Jeanne Balcaen (Lavack), who lost their lives due to someone's choice to drive after consuming alcohol and/or drugs. Media are invited to attend the Manitoba Memorial Monument Ceremony:

Date & Time: Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 11 AM Location: Glen Eden Funeral Home and Cemetery – 4477 Main Street, West St. Paul, MB Guest Speakers: MLA for McPhillips – JD Devgan

MADD Winnipeg Chapter President – Trevor Ens

MADD Canada National President – Tanya Hansen Pratt

Mayor of West St. Paul - Peter Truijen

RCMP Officer in Charge of Traffic Services - Inspector Michael Gagliardi



“This ceremony is a time for us to remember and honour those whose lives, filled with promise and potential, were cut short by someone who got behind the wheel after consuming alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs,” said Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager for the Western Region. Our efforts to raise public awareness and stop this preventable crime continue in memory of these victims.”

MADD Canada has other provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. We are working towards establishing similar monuments in British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.

To RSVP for the Ceremony, contact:

Gillian Phillips , MADD Canada Victim Services Manager – Western Region, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 235, or ...

Arielle Nkongmeneck , MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240, or ... .