Salary.Com Makes 2024 Inc. 5000, Moves Up 453 Spots Year Over Year

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com , the leading SaaS provider of compensation market data, software and analytics, today announced that it has been named to the 2024 5000, the annual list of fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks fifth time appearing on the Inc. 5000, having notably moved up 453 spots since 2023.



The impressive ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies in the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial business. Of those companies appearing on this year's list, ranked No. 469 for software, No. 103 in the Boston metropolitan area and No. 113 in Massachusetts. The company attributes this competitive standing to its 100 percent three-year growth.

CEO Kent Plunkett shared,“This is a huge honor for the entire team, our award-winning products and the amazing customers who make our community strong. Now more than ever, companies see that compensation benchmarking is the key to attracting, retaining and engaging employees.”

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 has added 874,458 jobs to the economy since 2021.

About has been solving the complex human capital needs of global organizations for more than 20 years. The company leads the industry in compensation data, software and services. Over 30,000 organizations in 22 countries use solutions to confidently hire and retain talent so they can better compete in a constantly changing landscape. provides more than 10 billion data points across more than 225 industries using our powerful, proprietary AI framework to get pay right. The company's flagship product CompAnalyst® empowers organizations with a suite of tools that simplifies hiring, eliminates compensation guesswork, and increases retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay and solutions get pay right. Please visit .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

