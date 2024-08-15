All Points Logistics And Eikon Research Receive Nunn-Perry Award For Advancements In Counter UAS Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

All Points & Eikon Research Honored with Nunn-Perry Award

- Phil Monkress, CEO of All Points Logisitics

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- All Points Logistics , in partnership with their protégé Eikon Research , Inc., has been awarded the FY23 Nunn-Perry Award by the Department of Defense's Mentor-Protégé Program. This recognition honors firms that exhibit exemplary protégé growth and contribute significantly to major defense programs. The award was presented at the 2024 Mentor-Protégé Program Summit hosted by the DoD Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP).

The Mentor-Protégé Agreement between mentor All Points Logistics and protégé Eikon Research has been instrumental in advancing Eikon's innovations in radar, modeling & simulation, and user interface technology. This collaboration continues to enhance situational awareness and threat detection capabilities in complex and hostile environments, providing critical support to Warfighters in Counter UAS conflicts.

The Catalyst Center for Business & Entrepreneurship, as an authorized subcontractor under the program, also has provided Eikon Research with critical subject matter experts, essential for maturing their technology.

Phil Monkress, CEO of All Points Logistics, stated, "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both our teams. We are proud to support Eikon Research in developing cutting-edge technology that will greatly benefit our Warfighters and enhance national security." He added, "Mentoring small businesses is a major focus of All Points' strategic vision, and our partnership with Eikon Research is a successful example."

The Nunn-Perry Award, named after Senator Sam Nunn and former Secretary of Defense William Perry, recognizes their contributions to the implementation of the DoD Mentor-Protégé Program. Established in 1990, The Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) pairs small businesses with larger companies to help enhance their capabilities to perform as subcontractors and viable suppliers under DoD contracts, other federal government, and commercial contracts.

These advancements in technology from this agreement will significantly enhance the capabilities and safety of our Warfighters, thereby strengthening national and international security.

About Eikon Research

Eikon Research, Inc. is a woman-owned small business based in Huntsville, AL that develops, tests, and implements radar, infrared, and medical technology systems. We specialize in the design and analysis of these technologies during all stages of development: from concept to implementation. For more information, visit

About All Points Logistics

For 27 years, All Points has been a leading solutions provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers, now with operations in 26 states across the USA. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission critical domains, such as space, defense, and cyber. In 2021, All Points developed Space Prep to focus exclusively on space launch infrastructure-as-a-service. Our dedicated and diverse team has award-winning expertise in payload processing, integrated logistics, modeling and simulation, and other technical specialties. For more information, visit AllPointsLLC or SpacePrep.

John Hall

All Points Logistics LLC

+1 405-585-7950

email us here