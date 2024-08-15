Plinqit Promotes Kirsten Longnecker To Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of PlinqitANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Plinqit , the first that brings together automated savings, data-driven wellness content and virtual account management, has promoted Kirsten Longnecker as its chief marketing officer to support the company's strong growth trajectory.As CMO, Longnecker will oversee Plinqit's marketing team and the company's go-to-market strategy across its suite of deposit growth tools, including its most recently launched white-labeled savings product, High Yield Savings by Plinqit. In her new role, she will strengthen awareness and engagement with the Plinqit brand through relevant thought-leadership content, digital marketing initiatives, strategic partnerships and more.Previously, Longnecker served as Plinqit's Senior Vice President of Marketing. Before Plinqit, Longnecker held multiple leadership roles at Kasasa, including Vice President of Communications and B2B Content, where she led Kasasa's B2B marketing and content strategy, social media, public relations, as well as webinars and events.During her nearly 10-year tenure at Kasasa, Longnecker established the company's corporate and client communications programs, and organized an award-winning 400-person client conference. In addition to her career in fintech, Longnecker serves as a dedicated mentor for the Women Communicators of Austin, where she previously held the role of Vice President of Philanthropy. She also participates in several professional organizations, including CMO Coffee Talk, Together Digital and the Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network.“The Plinqit team is proud to have Kirsten at the helm as our chief marketing officer. Her dynamic, people-first approach to leadership, her creativity and focus on results-driven marketing has already proven impactful for Plinqit and our client base,” said Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of Plinqit.“Since she joined, Kirsten has brought a passionate, energetic voice to our brand and we look forward to seeing what we accomplish together as she takes on this influential, well-deserved role as CMO.”“I'm honored to have the opportunity to continue building Plinqit's mission-driven brand and support our growth as we serve a rapidly expanding community of financial institutions,” said Kirsten Longnecker, CMO of Plinqit.“The work our bank and credit unions do every day for their communities is crucial to their communities. Our goal is to support these vital institutions and help them generate deposits and sustainably grow, while also helping their account holders live their best financial life. The work we do at Plinqit is meaningful, and I'm proud to shape our brand's story as CMO.”About PlinqitPlinqit is a mobile-first platform and fintech company helping banks and credit unions generate deposits, attract new customers, and expand their retail footprint while helping people live their best financial life. The Plinqit platform is the first savings platform of its kind to bring together automated savings, data-driven financial wellness content, and virtual account management. At Plinqit, we're helping everyone Money IntelligentlyTM. For more information, visit plinqit.

