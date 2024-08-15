Change In Assam’S Demography A Deep Concern, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Aug 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed concern over the decline in Hindu population and rise in Muslim population, affecting the demography of the state.

In his Independence Day speech, Sarma said:“Hindu population has dropped to 57 per cent while Muslim population has risen to 41 per cent. This is a deep concern for us. The state has been giving priority to maintaining the demographic balance in Assam and we are working towards safeguarding the rights of indigenous people.”

He said that in certain places like the undivided Goalpara district, Barpeta and some other places, the lands of indigenous people can not be bought by people belonging to other religions.

“The interfaith land transfer will be stopped in such places to safeguard the indigenous culture. The state government will bring a new act in this regard in the upcoming Assembly session,” Sarma said.

He also gave an overview of a number of forthcoming projects that will enhance the governance and infrastructure of the state. To ensure that Guwahati's land stays in the hands of indigenous people and to lessen land-related conflicts, he declared the commencement of Mission Basundhara 3.0 on October 2.

According to Sarma, 74 new districts or subdivisions will be created, and Chiknajhar in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) will become the eighth national park in Assam.

Additionally, he disclosed plans for a State Domicile Policy that will give preference to native applicants for positions in the government.

The Chief Minister announced that the Nijut Moina Scheme to support the education of female students in the state, which will be started on October 10, and that 20 lakh people in Assam will receive ration cards or family IDs from the state government.

Sarma brought up the issues of flash floods brought on by the disposal of plastic waste in drains, as well as the effect hill mining in Meghalaya has on Guwahati's water woes.

Noting that 20 per cent of waterlogging in urban areas may be prevented by avoiding the construction of dwellings on drains and prohibiting the discharge of plastic garbage in them, the Chief Minister asked citizens to raise awareness and take action to eliminate such behaviours.