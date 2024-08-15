Kuwaiti Embassy In Japan Warns Citizens Of Approaching Powerful Typhoon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- The Embassy of Kuwait in Tokyo urged its citizens in Japan to exercise extreme caution following a warning from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) about the powerful approaching Typhoon Ampil.

In a statement received by KUNA on Thursday, the embassy advised citizens to follow Japanese authorities' guidelines as Typhoon No.7 is forecasted to strike northern and eastern Japan with strong forces between August 16-17.

The embassy encouraged citizens to contact them in emergencies at 00819088849650 or the emergency line at 00965159. (end)

