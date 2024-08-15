Fins Up For Conservation: Nova Maldives Celebrates World Whale Shark Day With Educational And Conservation Initiatives

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE 15 August 2024: In celebration of World Whale Shark Day on 30th August, the wellness-focused and eco-conscious resort, Nova Maldives, is proud to partner once again with the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP) to host a series of educational and conservation-focused events for both guests and the local community.

Nestled in the heart of the South Ari Atoll, Nova is surrounded by the pristine waters that are home to one of the ocean's most magnificent creatures – the whale shark. Guests at Nova enjoy the extraordinary opportunity to snorkel alongside these gentle giants year-round, immersing themselves in the awe-inspiring experience of encountering whale sharks in their natural habitat. In celebration of these majestic creatures, Nova is excited to welcome Iru Zareer, MWSRP's Research and Outreach Officer, to share her expertise and passion for whale shark conservation.

Hailing from Mal, the capital city of the Maldives, Iru leads MWSRP's community and industry outreach efforts, bringing with her lifelong dedication to marine conservation. A qualified Reef Check Ecodiver Trainer, PADI Divemaster, and Green Fins Country Assessor, Iru's wealth of experience enriches her role in protecting marine life.

The World Whale Shark Day celebrations at Nova will begin on August 29th with an insightful presentation by Iru, where guests will learn about the work of the MWSRP, the programme's research initiatives, community engagement efforts, and the current state of whale shark populations in the Maldives. The evening event will also include a Q&A session, offering attendees a deeper understanding of whale shark conservation.

On World Whale Shark Day itself, August 30th, Nova and MWSRP will co-host a special whale shark excursion, providing guests the rare chance to encounter these majestic creatures in their natural habitat. Led by Iru and Nova's marine biology team, the tour will not only offer an unforgettable experience but also educate participants on whale shark behaviour, biology, and the importance of responsible wildlife viewing.

'We are grateful for Nova's support in helping us carry out some of our community outreach initiatives ' said Iru Zareer. 'We are also thrilled to return to the island resort and engage guests in the latest research and innovations in whale shark conservation. Together, we can inspire more travellers to support this critical cause.”

Beyond the island resort activities, Nova is committed to supporting the MWSRP's outreach efforts in the local community. As part of these efforts, Nova will provide a boat to the MWSRP team to organise an educational cruise for women and schoolchildren from a close by local island, fostering greater awareness and understanding of marine conservation among future generations.

'We're delighted to collaborate with Iru and the MWSRP team to raise awareness for World Whale Shark Day,' said Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives. 'Whale sharks are iconic to the Maldives, and we are dedicated to supporting research efforts that protect these incredible animals and their fragile ocean ecosystems.'.

These meaningful events are part of Nova's broader sustainability initiatives.

Earlier this month, the island resort launched an innovative, depth-adjustable coral nursery installation designed to enhance coral seeds survival rates, building on the island resort's existing coral plantation programme, which also involves guest participation.

Throughout the year, Nova has hosted similar educational workshops on key awareness days, supporting reforestation projects on local islands, and hosting outdoor dining experiences to encourage energy conservation during Earth Hour.

For eco-conscious travellers planning their next holiday, villas at Nova Maldives start from AED1365/night on full-board basis when booked direct, with special offers for summer stays.