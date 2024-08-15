Timken To Participate In The Jefferies Industrials Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Timken Company (NYSE:

TKR ; ), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will participate in the Jefferies Industrials in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, with a presentation scheduled at 7:30

a.m. Eastern Time.

Presenting on behalf of Timken will be

Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief officer and Neil Frohnapple, vice president of investor relations. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the company's website at

href="" rel="nofollow" timke . A replay of the webcast will be available via the same website link until Sept. 18, 2024.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company

(NYSE: TKR ;

),

a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency.

The company posted

$4.8 billion

in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries. Timken is one of the

World's Most Innovative Companies , according to

Fast Company, and has been recognized among

America's Most Responsible Companies ,

America's Greatest Workplaces

and

America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

by

Newsweek,

Best Companies to Work For

by

U.S. News & World Report, the

World's Most Ethical Companies®

by Ethisphere and

America's Most Innovative Companies

by

Fortune.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company