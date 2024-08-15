Timken To Participate In The Jefferies Industrials Conference
Date
8/15/2024 7:01:13 AM
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The Timken Company (NYSE:
TKR ; ), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will participate in the Jefferies Industrials conference in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, with a presentation scheduled at 7:30
a.m. Eastern Time.
Presenting on behalf of Timken will be
Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer and Neil Frohnapple, vice president of investor relations. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the company's website at
href="" rel="nofollow" timke . A replay of the webcast will be available via the same website link until Sept. 18, 2024.
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company
(NYSE: TKR ;
),
a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency.
The company posted
$4.8 billion
in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries. Timken is one of the
World's Most Innovative Companies , according to
Fast Company, and has been recognized among
America's Most Responsible Companies ,
America's Greatest Workplaces
and
America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity
by
Newsweek,
Best Companies to Work For
by
U.S. News & World Report, the
World's Most Ethical Companies®
by Ethisphere and
America's Most Innovative Companies
by
Fortune.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]
