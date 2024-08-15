Launching Grounded [In Iceland], The First Summit For Airline Leaders Dedicated To Solving Passenger Disruptions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join Grounded [In Iceland], the first summit for airline leaders solving passenger IROPS

100 airline leaders from 40 will gather in Reykjavik, Iceland [Sept. 11th–12th] to discuss passenger disruption management, and enjoy Iceland.

- Diederik-Jan Bos, Director of Operations at SAS ConnectREYKJAVIK, ICELAND, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Experts in passenger disruption management, Plan3 , with the support of more than 35 airlines is launching Grounded - the first Airline Leaders Summit entirely dedicated to Passenger Disruption Management.This is the first airline summit of-its-kind and it will take place in Reykjavik, Iceland, September 11th–12th.Over two days 100 leaders from 35 airlines, specifically heads of IOCC, Operations, Customer Experience and IT & Innovation will gather at the iconic Harpa Convention Centre in Reykjavik to share insights, discuss new technologies, and enjoy some of the finest wellness and relaxation Iceland has to offer.“Airline disruptions happen everyday, but passenger disruption management - the intersection of airline operations and the customer experience is an underserved niche in the industry. The aim of Grounded [In Iceland] is to provide the space for that dialogue.” Simon Dempsey, CCO at Plan3“Safety and disruption management are two areas in aviation where airlines try not to compete, but rather work together to find better industry solutions,” said Jay Fulmer, Senior Manager of Strategy & Innovation at United Airlines.“Grounded offers a forum to connect with each other and share ideas - but also experience Iceland and its legacy in aviation.”“Since the post pandemic restart there has been a renewed and increased focus on irregular operations (IROPS) both in terms of cost management and passenger experience, with new exciting tools and approaches being worked on across the industry,” said Diederik-Jan Bos, Director of Operations at SAS Connect.“To my knowledge, Grounded is the first summit focussed on bringing experts from across the airline industry together to listen, learn and share their experiences around the customer experience in the context of IROPS.”Sveinn Akerlie, CEO at Plan3 [and former CIO at WOW air] added“In my opinion, those responsible for solving passenger disruptions are some of the hardest working people in travel. Our hope is that Grounded attendees will gain great insight from the summit to continue optimising their approach to passenger IROPS, but also experience some Icelandic goodness and leave here more refreshed than when they arrived.”About Grounded [In Iceland]Grounded is an airline summit for leaders tasked with managing disruptions for passengers. It takes place in Reykjavik [September 11th–12th]. To book your seat, sign up here: #signup

