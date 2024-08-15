Wiz Khalifa To Offer Exclusive Khalifa Kush Products ‘Powered By Planet 13’ For The First Time Ever At The Planet 13 Entertainment Complex

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“ Planet 13” or the“ Company” ), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® and nominated artist Wiz Khalifa's Khalifa Kush to cultivate, manufacture and sell Khalifa Kush premium products 'Powered by Planet 13' at the world's largest dispensary just off the strip in Las Vegas. The 112,000 square-foot Planet 13 Entertainment Complex has become the flagship destination for celebrities to showcase the top brands in the industry.

Khalifa Kush will open its first ever 'Store in Store' inside the Planet 13 dispensary offering exclusive merch and strains Powered by Planet 13 that have never been grown in Nevada before. The launch will include a curated selection of flower phenotypes including the KK, Violet Sky, and Khalifa Mints strains starting on August 19, 2024. To celebrate the launch, Wiz Khalifa will make an appearance at Planet 13 on Friday, August 30, offering fans a chance to meet him in person.

“Khalifa Kush is known for its world-class quality and highly sought-after products, powered by proprietary genetics. Combined with our rigorous growing practices, this partnership promises to bring out the best of these genetics and showcase these strains like never before,” said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13.“Planet 13 has been a leader in consistently cultivating premium flower and with the renowned genetics from the KK team, it's a match made in cannabis heaven.”

"We are very excited to launch our latest strains in Las Vegas with Planet 13,” said Wiz Khalifa.“The grow team has worked hard to dial in our genetics, and we can't wait for our customers to enjoy our newest products. I spend a ton of time in Vegas and will definitely be dropping by when I'm in town."

“Planet 13 is not just a dispensary, it's an entertainment complex with interactive and immersive experiences. Wiz Khalifa is an entertainment icon who performs in Las Vegas, so this partnership is a perfect fit, and we look forward to hosting Wiz in our new DAZED! Consumption Lounge when he visits,” said Scheffler.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 () is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates 27 dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint, bringing its total to 31 locations nationwide. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on Instagram @planet13stores.

About Khalifa Kush

Founded by global icon Wiz Khalifa, Khalifa Kush is a leading cannabis, apparel and accessories brand based in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. Since its U.S. debut in 2015, Khalifa Kush has earned a reputation for excellence while achieving continued growth by delivering world-class quality and exclusive products. Powered by proprietary, industry-leading genetics, the brand offers a full lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. Khalifa Kush is currently available in select markets including Arizona, California, DC, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into additional markets in 2024 and beyond. To learn more about the brand, shop apparel and find Khalifa Kush near you, visit and follow along on Instagram @khalifakush.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the launch of a new partnership. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at and on SEDAR+ at Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

