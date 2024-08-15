Modified Starch Market To Cross $21.6 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major modified starch participants include China Essence Group Ltd., ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company), Avebe U.A., Agrana Beteiligungs AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Emsland-Stärke GmbH, and Beneo-Remy N.V.

The modified starch market valuation is predicted to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights

The rising population and the surge in rate of urbanization are driving the growth. Modified starches are extensively used in food applications, such as soups baked goods, and processed meat. They are increasingly developed for new uses, such as biodegradable packaging and pharmaceuticals, further benefiting from ongoing research and technological advancements. This continuous evolution is underscoring their critical role in meeting the growing global needs of urbanized population. According to the United Nation (UN), the world's population is projected to grow by nearly 2 billion people over the next 30 years. This growth will likely drive the increased demand for modified starch as it is crucial for sustaining food security and meeting diverse industrial needs.

The modified starch market from the pre-gelatinized product segment is expected to experience significant acceleration between 2024 and 2032, due to extensive usage across industries for their unique properties like instant solubility and enhanced thickening capabilities. Pre-gelatinized modified starches are crucial in food products, including instant soups and sauces as well as in pharmaceutical formulations for consistent drug delivery. Moreover, these starches are finding new applications in gluten-free products and binding agents in 3D printing. The ongoing R&D efforts are expected to further optimize their performance for ensuring they remain pivotal in addressing the evolving market needs worldwide.







The wheat segment of the modified starch market is anticipated to record substantial growth from 2024 to 2032 due to their versatility and functional properties. Wheat is widely preferred as it contributes to food processing while enhancing texture, stability, and shelf-life in products like baked goods and sauces. In industrial applications, these starches play a crucial role in paper manufacturing and adhesives. Moreover, wheat modified starches will continue to evolve with the ongoing research focusing on improving sustainability profile and expanding applications in biodegradable packaging and pharmaceuticals.

Asia Pacific modified starch market is estimated to attain substantial valuation by 2032, driven by increasing industrial applications and changing consumer preferences. These starches are actively used in sectors, such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and textiles for leveraging their properties for thickening, stabilizing, and enhancing product quality. Subsequently, the regional market is expected to continue expanding as industries are innovating to meet diverse regional demands. For instance, in India, modified starches are increasingly used in the textile industry to improve fabric stiffness and dye absorption for reflecting the ongoing adaptation to local manufacturing needs and sustainability goals.

Some of the prominent modified starch market players include China Essence Group Ltd., ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company), Avebe U.A., Agrana Beteiligungs AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Emsland-Stärke GmbH, and Beneo-Remy N.V., among others. These market players are increasing their investments in innovation and sustainability to scale their revenue sales. For instance, in May 2022, ADM announced plans to expand starch production in Minnesota. This expansion focused on meeting the growing demand for modified starches which are essential in food, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications due to their functional properties.

