Rick Hansen Foundation And A&K Robotics Partner To Advance Accessibility For All

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traditional territory of the xwməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations -- Rick Hansen Foundation (RHF), a non-profit dedicated to removing barriers for people with disabilities and A&K Robotics, the autonomous micromobility company, today announced a strategic partnership to advance accessibility and inclusivity. This collaboration aims to catalyze new methods of accessibility in various settings such as airports, malls and schools, though the use and adoption of cutting-edge innovations and self-driving technology, including A&K's CruzTM mobility pods.

A&K's micromobility platform is the industry's first autonomous, electric robot that can safely transport people with limited mobility in crowded places. Currently being tested in airports, Cruz pods enhance traveler experiences by enabling passengers to get around with more ease and independence, whether reaching their gates to getting food at restaurants.

"The Rick Hansen Foundation continues to embrace innovation in removing barriers for the 1 in 4 Canadians with disabilities,” said Brad McCannell, VP Accessibility & Inclusion, Rick Hansen Foundation.“People with disabilities continue to face numerous barriers on a daily basis, and we look forward to collaborating with A&K Robotics to advance meaningful accessibility for all through this new and exciting technology."

"Our collaboration with the Rick Hansen Foundation marks a pivotal step in our journey at A&K," said Matthew Anderson, CEO, A&K Robotics. "RHF's unparalleled expertise in creating inclusive environments makes them the ideal partner to help us advance our mission of setting new standards in accessible design, ensuring that our robots are innovative, inclusive and accessible to all."

The collaboration includes discussions, workshops and evaluations for improving accessibility in airports and other spaces using autonomous mobility pods and developing models and use-cases for technology adoption to optimize the flow of travelers while maximizing meaningful accessibility for people of all ages and abilities. Input from people with varying lived experiences with disabilities will be a key component of the evaluations.

About Rick Hansen Foundation

The Rick Hansen Foundation (RHF) was established in 1988, following the completion of Rick Hansen's Man In Motion World Tour. For over 35 years, RHF has worked to raise awareness, change attitudes, and remove barriers for people with disabilities. To learn more, please visit .

About A&K Robotics

A&K Robotics designs electric micromobility pods to help improve quality of life and positively impact the environment. Its autonomous robots empower people with limited mobility to travel and navigate long distances in places such as airports, malls and museums. To learn more, please visit .

RHF Media Contact:

Cynnamon Schreinert, Hartley PR

...

604-802-2733

A&K Media Contact:

Parna Sarkar-Basu, Brand & Buzz Consulting

...

781-251-0731

