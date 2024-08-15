North Korea Reopens Borders For Tourists First Time After 5 Years: Check 4 Reasons Why You Should Travel To Visit It

(MENAFN- Live Mint) North Korea is preparing to welcome tourists to one of its cities this December after keeping its borders closed for almost five years because of the pandemic.

Reports from China-based tour companies indicate that the northern city of Samjiyon will be open to visitors. North Korea had isolated itself from the world when the pandemic began in 2020. It began easing its restrictions only in mid-2023.

The closure of borders stopped the flow of vital imports, resulting in food shortages worsened by global sanctions due to the nation's nuclear activities. On August 14, KTG Tours from Shenyang posted on Facebook that, while Samjiyon's reopening was confirmed, they expected Pyongyang and other areas would soon follow.

"We have just been told that tourists will be able to go to Samjiyon (Mt. Paektu area). Exact dates to be confirmed. So far just Samjiyon has been officially confirmed but we think that Pyongyang and other places will open too!!!" it wrote.

At the same time, the travel agency listed four reasons why tourists should visit North Korea. Here are those:

No crowd

Few tourists visit the country, which provides a unique opportunity. Visitors can interact with soldiers and take photos at the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) without the usual crowds. This also means shorter wait times at significant sites like the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun.

Festivals

Some key North Korean holidays occur in winter. Joining the locals for New Year's festivities or taking part in the February 16 celebrations for Chairman Kim Jong Il's Birthday, including mass dances and nighttime fireworks, are experiences that stand out.

In winter, you'll find unique ice sculptures in North Korea, like the ice rocket and ice Juche Tower, which aren't available at other times of the year. It also involves skiing and playing with snowmen.

Cost-effectiveness

Budget tours are organised in November and March. Despite the lower cost, the organisers ensure accommodation in one of Pyongyang's top hotels, the Yanggakdo or the Koryo, making it a reason to celebrate.