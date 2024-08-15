Mercy For Animals CEO And President Leah Garcés To Release New Book, 'Transfarmation: The Movement To Free Us From Factory Farming,' Sept. 17

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Garcés' second examines our failing food policies and calls for a humane and sustainable farming system

Garcés, CEO and president of Mercy For Animals, will release her second book, " Transfarmation : The Movement to Free Us from Factory Farming ," on September 17. To be published by Beacon Press, "Transfarmation" is an insightful and pointed exploration of the injustices perpetrated by factory farming - from animal cruelty and environmental degradation to the exploitation of farmers and marginalized rural communities.

Leah Garcés, CEO and president of Mercy For Animals, will release her second book,“Transfarmation: The Movement to Free Us from Factory Farming,” on September 17.

Garcés has been a leader in the animal protection movement for more than 20 years. In this new book, her perspective is not simply academic and speculative; Garcés outlines real-world applications of the initiative she founded and Mercy For Animals launched in 2019, The Transfarmation Projec ® . A farmer-led movement for a better food system, TransfarmationTM funds and guides U.S. farmers - motivated by economic, environmental or animal welfare concerns - in switching from raising animals to growing specialty crops.

In addition to the unimaginable cruelty inflicted on the animals who suffer in factory farms, several other compelling reasons create an urgent need to move away from the antiquated and destructive factory-farming system:



Industrial animal agriculture is a significant source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, particularly due to "enteric fermentation" (part of the digestive process of ruminant animals, such as cows and sheep) and manure storage and management.

Factory farming also causes financial harm to farmers and rural communities, especially communities of color, who endure air pollution that often drives them indoors and contaminates their land and water.

Factory-farm workers are often exploited and subjected to hazardous working conditions. The plant-based food industry is expected to be worth $85 billion by 2030. Food brands will need a reliable source of key ingredients, such as peas, mushrooms, oats and greens.

Since its inception five years ago, The Transfarmation Project® has helped seven farmers transition from factory farming to raising crops for human consumption. Transitioning these farms has reduced factory farming's capacity by an estimated 2,780,325 animals each year.

In "Transfarmation" Garcés uses insights from interviews and her fieldwork to share the perspectives of three main groups - farmers, animals and affected rural communities. "Transfarmation"

is about solutions and the inspiring individuals paving the way for a more ethical, sustainable food system.

"For many years, Leah Garcés has been an outspoken advocate of Mercy For Animals," said Eric Schlosser, author of "Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal." "In this wise book, she also expresses great compassion for the farmers, ranchers and workers trapped in an industrial food system that sickens consumers and poisons the land. Factory farms are a crime against nature, and "Transfarmation" convincingly argues that we can feed ourselves, must heal ourselves, without them."

"Transfarmation" highlights the farmers transitioning from factory farming toward humane practices, the advocates fighting to end suffering for farmed animals and the frontline communities standing up to corporate giants - all in a collective effort to revamp our food system into one that is more compassionate and equitable for all.

"Transfarmation" will be sold by all major book retailers and is currently available for preorder . A six-city book tour is planned for fall 2024, with scheduled stops in Boston; Charlotte; Dallas; Denver; New York City; and Sâo Paolo, Brazil. The book tour is sponsored in part by Better Life for Animals .



Leah Garcés

is the CEO and president of Mercy For Animals and author of "Grilled: Turning Adversaries into Allies to Change the Chicken Industry " and "Transfarmation: The Movement to Free Us from Factory Farming." With more than 20 years of leadership experience in the animal protection movement, she has partnered with corporations, communities and governments on her mission to build a better food system. Her work has been featured in national and international media outlets, including the "New

York Times ," the "Washington Post ," BuzzFeed , VICE and the "Chicago Tribune ." She has presented at global forums, including TEDx, RIO+10 and the World Health Organization's Global Forum for Health Research.

Mercy For Animals is a leading international nonprofit working to end industrial animal agriculture by constructing a just and sustainable food system. Active in Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico and the United States, the organization has conducted over 100 investigations of factory farms and slaughterhouses, influenced over 500 corporate policies and helped pass historic legislation to ban cages for farmed animals. 2024 marks Mercy For Animals' 25th year

of groundbreaking campaigns and programs. Learn more at MercyForAnimals .

TransfarmationTM is a farmer-led movement working to build collective power sufficient to realize a just and sustainable food system. The Transfarmation Project® does this by removing barriers for farmers aiming to transition from factory farming to raising specialty crops. The project creates models of alternative economic opportunities, builds solidarity with other movements and shifts societal narratives to change culture. Learn more at TheTransfarmationProject .

