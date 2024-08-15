ECF2024 - 14Th APAC Shale & Unconventional Conference (Shanghai, China - October 16-18Th, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy China Forum 2024 14th APAC Shale & Unconventional Conference" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 14th APAC Shale & Unconventional takes place over three days in Shanghai, China, on October 16-18th, 2024.

The current global challenges and uncertainties that have impacted international collaboration and dynamics. These times call for resilient and innovative approaches to foster meaningful exchanges and drive the sector forward.

What You Will Get from ECF2024?



Market Information - Acquiring Latest Market, Technology and Business Opportunities and Networking with Competitors and Clients

Policy, Trend and Leading Technology - Leaning from Government and Industry Speakers for Policy, Market and Technology Orientations

Business Partnering and Project Matchmaking

To Learn Both Market 101 and Advanced Business Strategy in China Oil & Gas Face To Face Communication with Chinese Partners as well as Global Investors

In addition to several keynote presentations, various technical and public affairs related topics will be explored in daily educational sessions.

SHALE TECH INNOVATION EXHIBITION

Presentations of selected emerging technologies that will create value, reduce costs and/or generate competitive advantage to address oil & gas industry challenges and support science-based technologies and decisions for the benefit of all stakeholders.

The ECF Energy TECH INNOVATION AWARD NOMINATION

ECF Energy Tech Innovation Award is going to be held to celebrate the industry's best innovative practices and performances and to recognize and honor the excellent efforts and accomplishments of the oil and gas technology innovation.

The Award included 5 nominations for Environment & Energy Conservation, Stimulation & EOR Technology, Cost Reduction & Efficiency Enhancement Technology, Exploration & Production Technology, and Digital & Intelligent Technology.

Business Matchmaking & Project Presentations

Featured project panel for presentations and matchmaking opportunities will be held during ECF2024. ECF will invite global guests and companies with their energy project and business proposals covering whole industry chain to share and network with ECF2023 delegates. ECF also provides further matchmaking and project consulting services.

NETWORKING

Numerous opportunities to connect with industry colleagues and to build new business relationships



Conference Agenda:

Global Energy Transition Focus:



Global Energy Transition and Unconventional Resources: Interaction between China and the World

Policies and Market Development for China's Shale Oil Gas and Other Unconventional Resources Technological Innovation for Carbon Reduction and ESG Principles

Shale Oil & Gas and Deep Coaled Methane Exploration and Development



Global Advances in Shale Oil & Gas and Deep-Coaled Methane: China's Experience and International Perspectives

Key Technologies for Enhancing Unconventional Oil and Gas Recovery Environmentally Friendly Strategies and ESG Practices in Shale Oil and Gas Development

Smart Drilling Technology



Applications of Smart Drilling in Global Unconventional Oil and Gas Development The Role of Big Data and AI in Drilling Optimization

Hydraulic Fracturing Innovation Symposium



Latest Advances in Fracturing Technology

Sustainable Solutions for Hydraulic Fracturing Global Cooperation and Challenges in Fracturing

Advanced Equipment



Next-Generation Equipment for Unconventional Resources Development

Digital Transformation and Smart Upgrades in Equipment Technological Innovations in Green and Environmentally Friendly Equipment

