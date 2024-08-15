Volleyball Team Strives To Beat Its Competitors In European Championship Qualifying Stage
Date
8/15/2024 6:23:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"We will do our best to win the matches against Belgium and
Austria with a good game," Azernews reports.
Mardan Mammadov, the middle-blockerof Azerbaijan national team
of men's volleyball players, said these while talking about the
preparation for the qualification stage of the European
Championship.
The volleyball player stressed that the preparations for the
competition went well:
"A few days later, we will have our first match in the
qualification stage of the European Championship. Last week, we
attended a training camp in Tbilisi. There we played several test
matches with the Georgian national team and won. The mood in the
team is good. We analyze our competitors. The Austrian national
team is a strong team. We also met Belgium in the Golden European
League and the opponent won. This time we will try to be
better."
Note that Azerbaijan will start the competition in the
qualification stage of the European Championship on August 17.
The national team will play its first game away against the
Austrian team.
The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) was founded in
1991.
The federation became a member of the International Volleyball
Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV)
in 1992.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
