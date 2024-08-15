Culture Ministry: Summer School To Be Launched In Fuzuli

On August 15-20, a summer school will be organized for
schoolchildren in Fuzuli district, Azernews
reports citing the Culture Ministry .
The project is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, the
Ministry of Science and Education, with the support of the
President's Special Representation in Agdam, Fuzuli and
Khojavand.
Its main goal is to organize an interesting and fun leisure time
for Fuzuli schoolchildren who have returned to their homeland
during the summer vacation at the Kurmangazi Children's Creative
Center, which was built and put into use by the Republic of
Kazakhstan.
The students of Ulugbey secondary school No 1, a gift of the
President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, will also participate in
the project called "Summer school in Fuzuli".
As part of the summer school, up to 200 students will be able to
spend their time effectively with an interesting program. During
the campaign, well-known education, art, and sports figures will
make speeches with various presentations, and an entertaining
program will be organized.
On the second day of the summer school, the students of music
schools of the Garabagh region, accompanied by the Honored Artist,
singer Tayyar Bayramov, will perform a concert program called
"Nightingales of Garabagh" in Fuzuli.
On other days, master classes will be organized by People's
artists - opera singer Samir Jafarov and actor Vidadi Hasanov,
writer, literary critic Ramil Ahmad.
During the summer school, it is planned to hold meetings with
the students' parents in different places, organize counseling
hours, as well as hold entertaining competitions in the open
space.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr