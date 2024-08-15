عربي


Middle Corridor Witnesses 14-Fold Increase In Container Shipments

Container shipments along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, have witnessed an astounding 14-fold increase during the first seven months of this year compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the Kazakhstan Railways.

The TITR, a vital trade artery connecting Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, extends to European countries. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line forms a crucial part of this corridor, facilitating seamless cargo movement across the region.

Between January and July 2023, the Middle Corridor handled an impressive 2.5 million tons of freight. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan forecasts that the volume of goods transported via the Central Corridor will reach a staggering 4.2 million tons by the end of the year.

