Middle Corridor Witnesses 14-Fold Increase In Container Shipments
Ulviyya Shahin
Container shipments along the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, have
witnessed an astounding 14-fold increase during the first seven
months of this year compared to the same period last year,
Azernews reports, citing the Kazakhstan
Railways.
The TITR, a vital trade artery connecting Kazakhstan,
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, extends to European countries.
The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line forms a crucial part of this
corridor, facilitating seamless cargo movement across the
region.
Between January and July 2023, the Middle Corridor handled an
impressive 2.5 million tons of freight. The Ministry of Transport
of Kazakhstan forecasts that the volume of goods transported via
the Central Corridor will reach a staggering 4.2 million tons by
the end of the year.
