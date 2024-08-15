Delegation Of Uzbekistan Is On Visit To Azerbaijan
Under the 2024 bilateral cooperation plan between Azerbaijan and
the Republic of Uzbekistan, Uzbek military personnel visited
Azerbaijan to participate in a course on planning and tactics for
using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in modern armed conflicts,
Azernews reports.
On the first day of the course, the Uzbek guests were briefed on
the history and activities of the Air Force, including the use of
UAVs in traditional battles, the organization of combat flights,
and the use of mini and micro UAVs in the Azerbaijan Army.
The delegation was shown various UAVs in the arsenal of the
Azerbaijan Army and informed about their tactical and technical
characteristics.
