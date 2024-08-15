عربي


Delegation Of Uzbekistan Is On Visit To Azerbaijan

8/15/2024 6:23:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Under the 2024 bilateral cooperation plan between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, Uzbek military personnel visited Azerbaijan to participate in a course on planning and tactics for using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in modern armed conflicts, Azernews reports.

On the first day of the course, the Uzbek guests were briefed on the history and activities of the Air Force, including the use of UAVs in traditional battles, the organization of combat flights, and the use of mini and micro UAVs in the Azerbaijan Army.

The delegation was shown various UAVs in the arsenal of the Azerbaijan Army and informed about their tactical and technical characteristics.

AzerNews

